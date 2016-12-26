Lionel Messi on another level to Cristiano Ronaldo - Pep Guardiola

Luis Suarez has said his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi deserved to win the Ballon d'Or instead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the winner of the 2016 Ballon d'Or, the fourth time he has received the award.

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that there is no debate when it comes to deciding who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo pipped Messi to the 2015 Ballon d'Or award after a stellar year which included winning the Champions League and Euro 2016, but Guardiola claims that the Portuguese still has some way to go to match Messi.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique recently dismissed the obsession with "golden melons" and said it was "ridiculous" to compare Messi with other players. And, while not quite going that far, Guardiola agrees.

"I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best," the Manchester City manager told a news conference. "He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

"With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo -- congratulations to him for the award -- I think Messi is on another level."

