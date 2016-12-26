Lionel Messi on another level to Cristiano Ronaldo - Pep Guardiola

Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Corrigan: Ronaldo and Messi's national pride

Ronaldo vs. Messi Dermot Corrigan
Read

Magnusson questions Ronaldo's manhood

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo beats Messi but loses Pichichi

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo set to finish ahead of Messi

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Exclusive: Lionel Messi talks to ESPN

Lionel Messi interview ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo still leads Messi, Barca still top

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Messi, Ronaldo each projected to score

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Messi can't reduce Ronaldo's goals lead

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Can Messi capitalise with Ronaldo out?

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Messi shaves Ronaldo's goals lead to six

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

In Ronaldo's absence, Messi can close

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Messi cuts Ronaldo's lead to seven

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Expect Messi to score, Ronaldo to be held

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo maintains goal lead over Messi

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Expect Ronaldo, Messi goals this weekend

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo hits 30, leads Messi by eight goals

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read

Expect Ronaldo, Messi goals this weekend

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read
Messi

Barcelona players arrive in 'style'

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Ronaldo now leads Messi by seven goals

Messi vs. Ronaldo ESPN staff
Read
Real Madrid pose dressing room

Clasico star Ronaldo poses in underpants

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Lionel Messi on another level to Cristiano Ronaldo - Pep Guardiola

Luis Suarez has said his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi deserved to win the Ballon d'Or instead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the winner of the 2016 Ballon d'Or, the fourth time he has received the award.

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has insisted that there is no debate when it comes to deciding who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo pipped Messi to the 2015 Ballon d'Or award after a stellar year which included winning the Champions League and Euro 2016, but Guardiola claims that the Portuguese still has some way to go to match Messi.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique recently dismissed the obsession with "golden melons" and said it was "ridiculous" to compare Messi with other players. And, while not quite going that far, Guardiola agrees.

"I agree with Luis. Messi is the best, he is definitely the best," the Manchester City manager told a news conference. "He knows how to play, score and make the other players play. He is always there.

"With all the respect to all the players, first to Cristiano Ronaldo -- congratulations to him for the award -- I think Messi is on another level."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.