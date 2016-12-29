Why Swansea sacked Bob Bradley, and no: it's not because he's American

The ESPN FC panel discuss the sacking of Bob Bradley and all agree that the club were right in sacking the American.

Bob Bradley's departure from Swansea City, and the reaction on both sides of the pond, are as good a time as any to remind ourselves of some home truths.

The biggest one is that debating whether or not he "deserved" to be fired is silly. You don't boot someone because they "deserve" it. You do it because you think you can get someone better.

Unlike when Bradley was appointed -- and the owners were happy to reach out to replacements while Francesco Guidolin was still in charge -- this time, it appears they don't have a replacement in mind. This suggests that they figure they're better off with perennial backroom stalwart Alan Curtis (now in his fourth interim spell in charge) than with Bradley at the helm, at least in the short term.

That's a pretty damning indictment. It's also all it is: A judgement of the situation by the club's owners, and not some broader message on the future of American coaches.

The reason they're in this situation wasn't just a function of results, either.

The negativity surrounding Bradley had spun out of control and no, that wasn't entirely his fault. The way he was appointed -- without consulting the Swansea Supporters Trust who are major shareholders at the club -- did him no favors. That one is squarely on the shoulders of the club's owners, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, and chairman Huw Jenkins who really should have known better. In those circumstances, it shouldn't be surprising that a portion of supporters at the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day called for Bradley (and, for that matter, Jenkins) to get the heck out of Dodge.

Both pro- and anti-Bradley camps came out with spectacularly incorrect assessments in the hours following the sacking.

Some of the Bob backers pointed to his points per game (eight in 11, or 0.72 per match) which was better than Guidolin's (four in seven, or 0.57). For a start, they faced different opponents in different circumstances and if you really want to go there, three of Swansea's five summer signings (Borja Baston, Alfie Mawson and Mike Van der Hoorn) didn't actually make their Premier League debuts until after mid-September, which meant Guidolin was short-handed for most of his tenure. We're talking apples and oranges here.

Then there's the basic point for those who love to whip out stats that a clip of 0.72 points per game gets you relegated. If Bradley kept that rate for the rest of the season, Swansea would end up with 26 points. And in a normal Premier League season, that equals not just dead-last, but buried near the earth's core with full-on rigor mortis.

Since 2010, no team with fewer than 37 points stayed up. To get there, Bradley would have needed 25 points from 20 games between now and the end of the season. That's a rate of 1.25 points per game, an improvement of more than 50 percent. Was it realistic to expect that Bradley would make Swansea 50 percent better? Probably not.

Then there's the simple eye test, which may be deceptive but is very real when making decisions. If you watched Guidolin's Swansea -- both last season, when they rose from 17th to 12th under his stewardship, and this -- you saw a team that ran themselves into the ground, putting in tons of effort and coming close. If you watched Bradley's Swansea, you often either got listless tactical weirdness (the Manchester United game, with Borja Baston and Fernando Llorente as twin target men and Gylfi Sigurdsson of all people as the speedy winger, springs to mind) or a clustered mess of errors (the 5-4 against Crystal Palace is Exhibit A, B, C and D).

But then some of the anti-Bob arguments are just as silly. Like the notion that he lacked the "experience at this level." It's not lack of experience that prompted him to put out goofy lineups like the one against United; it was bad decision-making. Or its close cousin, that he "didn't know the league." Funny that, because the guys who are first and third in the table have been in the league for less than six months. And the guy whose team is second has been in England just over a year.

Some said Bradley's thin resume made it more difficult for him to earn the players' respect. Really? Ashley Williams admitted back in January that he had no idea who Guidolin was when he rocked up and all he did was take Swansea from the edge of relegation to midtable. (And no, Guidolin didn't "know the league" either, given that he had never worked or played here before.)

Or, my personal favorite, that he couldn't cope with the "pressure" of the Premier League. In my experience, the vast majority of foreign managers who work in England (including, of all people, Guidolin) say they love it precisely because there is comparatively little pressure and coaches can get on with their jobs. They don't have angry fans showing up at the training ground, they don't face a media crucible on a near-daily basis and to get booed by your own fans, you have to really stink it up a for a really long time.

It's true, as some have pointed out, that Swansea, once the paragon of a well-run provincial club punching above its weight, has been in a slow decline for some time. Stuff like this -- on Jenkins' watch no less -- hasn't helped.

But this isn't a terrible squad, either. Go man-for-man and draw your own conclusions when comparing it with Hull or Sunderland or Burnley or Bournemouth. They weren't doomed at the start of the season, they weren't doomed when Bradley took over, they aren't doomed now. Safety is four points away. There's enough quality there, if you find the right manager, to stay up. And, ultimately, that's why Bradley is gone. They no longer felt he was right for them.

As for Bradley, he'll live to fight another day. He's clever enough and savvy enough to know that he made mistakes and, equally, that some mistakes were made on his behalf. "Wrong place, wrong time" may be a trite summation, but it's true. If he's as clever as some think he is, he'll learn from this and come back stronger.

Gabriele Marcotti is a Senior Writer for ESPN FC, The Times and Corriere dello Sport. Follow him on Twitter @Marcotti.