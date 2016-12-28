Antonio Conte's adjustments key to Chelsea's success, Giroud's role, more

Craig Burley breaks down an uneventful Boxing Day in the Premier League and takes aim at an unfair fixture schedule

Sometimes, it's about turning adversity into an advantage. Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante had started every league game for Chelsea this season and had been arguably two of the club's three most important players. In one stroke, against Bournemouth on Monday, they were both gone, unavailable through suspension.

Both have natural replacements -- guys who aren't as good, in part because they're younger and less experienced, but who have comparable skill sets -- in Nathaniel Chalobah and Michy Batshuayi. But Conte's staff suspected Bournemouth were going to mix things up here.

Just as David Moyes' Sunderland had tried to do two games earlier, the belief was that they might line up in a 3-4-3 in an attempt to mirror Chelsea's formation. And so Conte opted for Cesc Fabregas ahead of Chalobah and Pedro ahead of Batshuayi. And, from the first few minutes, it was clear Chelsea's hunch was accurate. Bournemouth did line up in a version of 3-4-3 with Adam Smith and Brad Smith wide, Jack Wilshere in a free role and Joshua King as the lone front man. It was a formation designed to frustrate and congest space, leaving Wilshere free to create.

With Pedro (less physical but more mobile than Diego Costa) lining up with Willian and Eden Hazard, Chelsea's front three offered continuous movement and lightning quick counters once they regained possession. And with Fabregas in front of the defense, Chelsea had a quality passer who could unpick Bournemouth's massed ranks.

Of course, we'll never know, of course, how things would have worked out if Kante and Costa had been available. Maybe they would have battered Bournemouth anyway. But Conte's ability to adjust, even in subtle ways, has been a key to this run. So too has the regeneration of certain players.

Diego Costa, Hazard, Nemanja Matic, Pedro and Thibaut Courtois are simply playing at a higher level than they did last season. Some of it is about staying free of injury and some of it may be simple coincidence, but a lot of it has to do with the care and approach taken by Conte.

His decision to meet individually with many of them just after his appointment has yielded dividends. His message was simple: They were coming off sub-par seasons but he believed they could get back to their best. And he and his staff were willing to do everything in their power to help them back up. Whether that meant coming in early, staying late or simply providing as much individualised feedback as possible, whatever it took they were going to do.

Giroud can still deliver for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud after his winning goal against West Brom.

Regular readers will know I have a weak spot for Olivier Giroud. Not as someone who ought to start every game -- not when Alexis Sanchez is in beast mode, anyway -- but as a center-forward who can give you something genuinely different.

Starting the Frenchman against West Brom was a no-brainer, especially with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott unavailable. It is still surprising, though, that this was his first Premier League start since the last day of the 2015-16 campaign.

Giroud did his part on defensive set pieces and late in the game, he scored the winner with a twisting, off-balance header off Mesut Ozil's cross. Before that, West Brom's de facto back six had created such a density of bodies in front of Ben Foster's goal that Arsenal's intricate passing ended up in a variety of dead ends.

"We couldn't make a difference on the ground, we did it in the air with maybe the only player in our team who can do that," Wenger said afterwards.

There's that Plan B we keep hearing about.

Giroud aside, Arsenal weren't great as a unit (though Sanchez was spectacular as ever) but it was critical, after two defeats, to get another win. And as West Brom showed earlier against Chelsea, they are more than capable of setting up away against bigger sides and bolting the gate shut.

Leave players alone if they choose China

Paul Mariner acknowledges the fortune Oscar will receive for his CSL move, but says it will diminish his impact on the game.

So after Oscar, Carlos Tevez appears to be the next big name to be headed to China. Not coincidentally, they happen to have the same advisor, Kia Joorabchian, suggesting that if you want a big move to China it pays to be plugged into the right networks.

I have two points to make here. Much has been made of Tevez's reported salary of around $750,000 a week. My understanding is that this number is incorrect; his wages are considerably lower. That said, it's the sort of headline number that, well, draws headlines, as evidenced by the fact that everybody seems to have fallen over themselves to report it. In fact, it's a bit reminiscent of those fictitious "David Beckham is making $50 million a year" stories back in 2007.

The other point is that some have called Tevez "greedy." You can call him many things; I'm not sure greed comes into it. This is a guy who ripped up the final year of his contract at Juventus to go home and play for the club he supported since childhood, Boca Juniors, before he got too old (he was 31 at the time). And he took a significant pay cut to go back to Argentina, leaving as much as $10m on the table in his 18 months at Boca. He also delivered on the pitch, helping them win the Apertura and Copa Argentina double.

If, at this point, he wants to cash in elsewhere, I have no problem with it.

Guardiola, Yaya Toure need each other right now

The FC crew assess Man City's drop-off in form of late, and look to see if Pep Guardiola is the root of their issues.

Lost in the talk of tactics and systems and desire and athleticism is a very simple concept. Some guys can really, really play.

Yaya Toure is one of those people. With hindsight it wasn't perhaps surprising that he was left out of Pep Guardiola's plans in the summer. He was 33 years old and had a huge, expiring contract that made it impossible to shift him. There was some residue of old tensions from the Barcelona days and above all, there was the rift involving his agent, Dimitri Seluk, and birthday cakes.

Yet it clearly was going to be more beneficial to both the player and the club to have him somewhere in the fold. Paying Yaya to sit and do nothing made little sense to City. Not playing for a whole season made even less sense to Yaya in terms of finding himself a club as a free agent next summer.

What is remarkable is how now that he is back in the mix, he is quickly back to his dominant, difference-making self. He was outstanding against Hull City, a game that looked as if it was going to result in more points dropped.

For much of the match, Mike Phelan had successfully congested his own final third. There was no Sergio Aguero to create space, no Ilkay Gundogan to do the playmaking and John Stones went off early with an injury, which meant the counterattacking risks were dialled up a notch and there was a lack of creativity in the final third.

Toure's presence on the pitch also meant City could not press in the usual manner because he's simply not that kind of player. So he did it in other ways, forcing a tremendous save off a free kick, converting a penalty and generally being a calming influence at a time when the game was in danger of slipping away.

Toure doesn't fit what Pep wants to do, but he fits what Pep needs right now. And that means the two have to rely on each other in a mutually beneficial relationship that is translating into enough points to keep City in the mix for the title.

Why PSG swooped for Draxler

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

Paris Saint-Germain moved swiftly to sign Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg for around €45m ($47m). It was the sort of swoop where you weigh up the pros and cons and can only conclude it was smart business.

Draxler's cons are that, since bursting on the scene as a 17-year-old for Schalke, he's had serious periods of injury and inconsistency. He's also quite clearly restless, at times, and potentially a pain in the butt to his employers. He ended up engineering his move away from Schalke and now has done the same to Wolfsburg. Whether it's him or his agents is up for debate; what's clear is that he's not afraid to go to war with his club over a move.

But then you look at the pros and you realize that Draxler is just 23 years old and already has 27 Germany caps under his belt in a position where there is plenty of competition. He is versatile, creative and athletic; in terms of production, he's also nowhere near his ceiling.

From PSG's perspective, it simply makes sense. If it works out, you hit the jackpot at that fee. If it doesn't, you can still get all or most of your money back. That's what Wolfsburg did, making a handsome profit after the situation with Draxler became untenable.

And if the rumours suggesting that Angel Di Maria is the next big money move to China, then PSG can replace him with a guy who is five-and-a-half years younger and relative to the Di Maria seen this season, is at least as productive.

Mourinho has a Carrick dilemma

Manchester United have started to find their stride in the Premier League. FC's Craig Burley credits Jose Mourinho.

Despite being 1-0 up at the time, Jose Mourinho said he wasn't happy with Manchester United's first-half display against Sunderland, which he said was marked by some "mental errors." Maybe so, but everything came together nicely in the second 45 minutes. In particular, his big guns -- Zlatan Ibrahimoivc and Paul Pogba -- showed that they are in as fine form as they've been all season.

Factor in Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who scored a goal of the season contender (yes, it was offside, but that doesn't mean you can't appreciate the sheer beauty of what he did) and at the attacking end of the pitch anyway, it looks as if Mourinho's ducks are all in a row.

It's perhaps defensively, starting with Michael Carrick in central midfield, where there is work to be done.

Carrick has been exceptional and it's not lost on anyone that since stepping into the starting XI the entire side have benefitted at both ends of the pitch. But he's 35 and has played every minute of United's last four games, as well as starting nine of United's last 11 games, again playing every minute in those.

Knock on wood and all that, but we're talking about a player who has started 30 or more league games just once since joining United 11 years ago. And he's not getting any younger either. You would imagine Mourinho is either thinking of a reinforcement in that position or working out who else can play there (Daley Blind, perhaps?) without upsetting that balance he has worked so hard to achieve.

Gabriele Marcotti is a Senior Writer for ESPN FC, The Times and Corriere dello Sport. Follow him on Twitter @Marcotti.