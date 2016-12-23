Bayern, Carlo Ancelotti's preparation get them a statement win vs. Leipzig

The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.

You couldn't help but notice the sign camped out behind one of the goals: "Gegen den Modernen Fussball," or "Against Modern Football."

In a match like this, between joint Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, it provided several apt subtexts. The obvious reference, of course, is to the loose movement that's bubbled all around Europe for the past decade and which, among other things, has tried to fight back against the perceived ills of the modern game: over-commercialization, sanitised match day "experiences," rank-and-file fans priced out, profit-driven owners and a general made-for-TV plastic sameness.

You'll see that banner at virtually every Bayern game but on Wednesday night, it felt specifically directed at the visitors. To plenty they epitomise a certain kind of "modern football," which is why they are generally loathed in Germany.

(Of course, it's not as if as Bayern are exactly a mom-and-pop operation, either. But the fact that they're not bankrolled by an interloper who made his fortune flogging caffeinated soft drinks and marketing the bejeezus out of everything -- were he the father of twins, you could see him naming them "Red" and "Bull" -- makes their form of "modern football" more palatable to most.)

You could not help but note that other clash, this one was purely footballing. If Leipzig and the Ralf Rangnick/Andreas Hasenhuttl duo represent a certain kind "modern football" on the pitch -- state-of-the-art scouting and preparation, relentless high-energy pressing, physicality and aggression -- then Bayern, especially in the Carlo Ancelotti incarnation, stand for something else. It's the understanding that while teams win titles, teams are made up of individuals.

This is especially true the higher up the food chain you go (and Bayern are pretty darn close to the ceiling) because the better your team, the more likely you are to have difference-makers, guys who can turn games out of little or nothing, in your squad.

And individuals aren't robots; their output and production fluctuates. You have to manage the individual to ensure he's in the best possible condition when he gets on the pitch. You also have to design a system that allows for ebbs and flows, one that can weather the lows because you know all too well that the highs will result in goals. In a low-scoring sport, that makes all the difference.

Ancelotti meshed a pressing game with the talent of his attackers to overwhelm Leipzig on Wednesday.

Bayern's resounding 3-0 thumping on Wednesday night was not merely the result of the Bavarians having better players. On the night, they were better prepared too, mentally and tactically as we saw in the first half-hour.

You saw it in the way their movement, use of flanks and deployment of Thiago Alcantara in a free role busted massive holes in Leipzig's vaunted "pressing machine." And you saw how it rattled Hasenhuttl's crew, from Naby Keita getting caught in possession (how ironic that Bayern's second goal was straight out of the Rangnick counter-pressing playbook) to Emil Forsberg's boneheaded, tactical hackdown of Philip Lahm that led to his red card.

Those were mental mistakes, sure, but they were borne of the fact that what they were seeing -- Bayern's scheme and the way it was executed -- was not what they had prepared for.

"Our system only works when every single player acts in a synchronised way," Hasenhuttl said after the match. "Some of our players were not in the right condition to give everything. And that's one me."

He's right. That's the Achilles' heel of the pressing philosophy. There is no room for passengers. When one cog in the machine isn't turning perfectly, it's easily busted, particularly by opponents who can pass their way through. Equally, when the opposition's ball circulation drives you deep and you find yourself incapable of pressing them high, your system won't work.

At full-time, Bayern had 76 percent of the ball and, of course, you can put that down to the fact that they played an hour with an extra man. But even when it was 11 vs. 11 in that first half-hour, Bayern's possession numbers were at 63 percent and Leipzig had barely registered a presence Mister Neuer's Neighborhood: evidence that the visitors were chasing the ball aimlessly, mostly in their own half.

Ancelotti said it was the best 30 minutes Bayern have produced since his arrival in Munich and that may well be true. But the performance speaks to something else, a point that those who dismiss him merely as a jovial Galactico-whisperer who coaxes superstars into producing often miss.

Thirty years ago next June, Ancelotti signed for Milan and Arrigo Sacchi, in many ways the father of the modern pressing game. Rangnick has long credited Sacchi as being one of his inspirations.

As a two-way central midfielder, Ancelotti was the architect of Milan's pressing under Sacchi and he saw, first-hand, the good and the bad of the system. He understood the importance of getting superstars to work together in a blue-collar way (and that team, from Roberto Donadoni to Marco Van Basten, from Frank Rijkaard to Ruud Gullit, was packed with talent) and how effective a sophisticated, relentless press could be. But he was also very clear on the weak points, precisely because he lived it from the inside (he went on to serve as Sacchi's assistant with the national team as well). He understood just why Sacchi's Milan -- while winning back-to-back European Cups -- only won one Serie A title in three years, finishing 12 points back and two back the other two seasons.

That kind of football is physically uber-demanding and however well you prepare, an opponent who is smart and lucky can trip you up. It's not (at least in the Sacchi incarnation) designed to deliver week-in, week-out results as much as it is about raising your game in individual matches.

Ancelotti said Bayern's first half-hour was their best football he'd seen since he took over. Thiago was central to it.

Players are not robots; they have their own performance rhythms. This is why Ancelotti has employed a range of tactical schemes throughout his career and why they've always been player-driven, with the idea that, if you have a difference-maker in your ranks, it's best to have a scheme that allows him to be one. That's why his pressing, far from being continuous as it was under predecessor Pep Guardiola, is intermittent, so that you can regroup and allow your stars a breather. Because if you don't give them a breather, they won't act like stars, they won't have the freshness and they'll lack the lucidity to be difference makers when the situation arises.

He has worked to implement these concepts at Bayern and it has been a somewhat bumpy ride based on both performances and results. Guardiola won his Champions League group in each of his three seasons and at this stage his team had 44, 42 and 43 points respectively; Ancelotti's Bayern finished second in the group stage and are on 39 points. What's more, they've been less fluid and more reliant on individuals.

But those are the growing pains of weaning a star-studded group of veterans off of Guardiola's football. Not because it wasn't good or wasn't right, but simply because he's a different manager with a different outlook on the game. He wasn't brought in to ape Pep; he was brought in to build and tweak and evolve the side. (Just as, even though some fail to see it, Guardiola continues his tactical evolution at Manchester City.)

Time will tell whether it works. Certainly, going into a month-long winter break on the back of such a result is a huge boost. It allows Bayern to work in tranquility; it builds confidence in the way forward. The two weeks of winter training camp will be absolutely crucial to the rest of the campaign. Wednesday, though, showed that quality, passing, intelligence and movement (old school values, if you will) can still outplay "modern football." Especially when they borrow from it in the right moments.

As for Leipzig, this is a bloody nose but it's worth remembering how far ahead of schedule they are. Four of their starting XI are 22 or younger. Rangnick's 4-2-2-2 is a work in progress; clever managers evolve and so too will his pressing system. The challenge going forward is strengthening the squad qualitatively -- money is not an issue, as evidenced by the fact that they were the biggest net spenders last summer, eclipsing Bayern by a factor of two-and-a-half to one -- while finding guys who fit the philosophy. In other words, getting queen bees who are happy to work like drones.

