Obaje's decisive return inspires Ifeanyi Ubah; Akwa break winless hoodoo

Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Montpellier
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE 15'
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Nigeria football supporters

Obaje's decisive return inspires Ifeanyi Ubah

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Can Ighalo rekindle goalscoring form in China?

Football Africa Colin Udoh
Read
Ezekiel Bassey

5 things about Barca recruit Ezekiel Bassey

Football Africa Colin Udoh
Read
Plateau United

NPFL: Rangers slip, Udoh stars

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Ademola Lookman must choose Nigeria

Football Africa Colin Udoh
Read

Arsenal's Iwobi enjoys remarkable rise

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Udoh: Why Mikel chose to move to China

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Win or bust for Oliseh with Fortuna

Football Africa Colin Udoh
Read
Wilfred Ndidi

Five things fans need to know about Ndidi

Leicester City Colin Udoh
Read
Nigeria's Africa Women Cup of Nations win

Women's football on the up in Africa

Africa Women Cup of Nations Colin Udoh
Read
John Mikel Obi

United could fit for Mikel if he leaves

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Odion Ighalo

Nigeria reeling from CAF awards snub

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
John Mikel Obi

Five clubs Chelsea's Mikel could join

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
William Troost-Ekong

Nigeria's Troost-Ekong now indispensable

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
John Obi Mikel

Marseille want Mikel; 'New Zlatan' in demand

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Rohr makes his mark with Nigeria

Football Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Revitalised Moses thriving under Conte

Interview Liam Twomey
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain vs. Iwobi: Who should start?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
John Obi Mikel

Chelsea snub not all bad news for Mikel

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
 By Colin Udoh
Share
Tweet
   

Obaje's decisive return inspires Ifeanyi Ubah; Akwa break winless hoodoo

Matchday six of the Nigeria Professional Football League season was highlighted by a derby between clubs based in the southeast of the country, between nouveau riche FC Ifeanyi Ubah, who were founded in 2015, and Rangers, traditional aristocrats and defending champions.

And while it was not entirely a classic in terms of quality of play, it did serve up plenty of drama. Elsewhere, one winless run came to an end, as did an unbeaten run. Here's what we learned at the weekend.

Rangers, FCIU serve up a feast

It was a showdown between two of the country's two representatives in continental competition this season. Hosts Ifeanyi Ubah will play in the Confederation Cup, while champions Rangers will lead Nigeria's CAF Champions League representation.

For two sides with such weighty responsibilities, their start to the season has been less than pristine; Rangers began the game in 16th and Ifeanyi Ubah were 11th but, in dishing up on one of the more entertaining -- some might say dramatic -- contests of the campaign so far, they went some way to making amends for their inauspicious starts.

In the event, Ifeanyi Ubah won 1-0 but that tells little of the story. The winning goal came via Prince Aggreh's penalty, but only after Pascal Sekou had missed from the spot for the home side. Rangers ended the game with 10 men after Ousmane Papis was sent off for a second bookable offence.

A frenzied opening had set the tone for end-to-end action for the rest of the game and, while it did take a penalty decision to separate the two sides, there was little complaint about the decision. With more games of this quality, there can be no doubt about the upward direction of this league.

Obaje makes decisive return

Last season's top scorer Godwin Obaje marked his return to the NPFL by coming on as a second-half substitute for Ifeanyi Ubah.

Obaje, who scored 19 goals last season, could not agree terms for a transfer abroad before the window closed. He was linked with AS Trencin of Slovakia and Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel but, when the transfer deadline passed, returned to his current club.

His impact was immediate, winning a free kick with almost his first touch, from which Yaya Kone stung the palms of Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu.

Next he drew the foul from Papis that saw the Rangers defender sent off before Obaje capped a more than satisfactory first day at the office by winning the penalty from which Aggreh secured the points.

Akwa break winless hoodoo

For one of the more expensively-assembled sides in the division, Akwa United's form has been nothing short of wretched: Coming into the sixth round of matches, the club from Uyo had yet to muster a win, losing two games and drawing three.

So it was win or bust against the equally poor Remo Stars, who fired coach Nduka Ugbade in the build-up to this fixture, and there must have been plenty of ruined fingernails by the time Musa Newman scored the only goal of the game for Audu Maikaba's men, with just six minutes of play left.

A sigh of relief? Not just yet. Akwa must find a consistent run of good results and, especially, put together a run of home wins.

MFM continue early surge

Just like they did last season, MFM FC appear to be collecting their marbles early ahead of rainy days.

Stephen Odey, who is looking quite the business so far with five goals -- including a hat trick -- struck an unstoppable volley to help MFM claim points on the road against Sunshine Stars and move up to to second on the standings log behind Plateau United.

The home loss prompted the Sunshine Stars' front office to issue a statement blaming "hard luck and ignored penalties" in one breath but which, in the next, "charged the technical crew to correct some of the lapses noticed." Make up your mind, folks.

Still, credit to MFM FC. Now, if only they can maintain this form for the rest of the season...

Rivers United lose unbeaten record

Going into the weekend clash at Shooting Stars, Rivers United were one of two clubs holding an unbeaten record after five games. The other was log leaders Plateau United and their unbeaten record remains intact following a 0-0 draw at Nasarawa United.

Historically, trips to Ibadan proved something of a mixed bag for the two Port Harcourt clubs that were collapsed into Rivers United last year. While Sharks usually enjoyed great results, Dolphins often seemed to leave wondering what might have been.

Sunday saw the Dolphins' ghost haunt Rivers, who dominated the early periods of a frenetic first half, only to concede the opening goal. And when they did contrive to level the score, Rivers subsequently went behind again after heavy pressure from the hosts, who also were denied twice by the woodwork.

Colin Udoh is a Nigeria football correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @ColinUdoh.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.