Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi win youth awards at CAF 2016 ceremony

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi have been handed awards at the Confederation of African Football's Player of the Year ceremony in Abuja.

Iheanacho, 20, was named the continent's Most Promising Talent, an award the Nigeria international also won in 2013 just before his move to City.

Iwobi, 20, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in England, picked up the African Young Player of the Year honour after establishing himself in the Gunners' first-team squad in the last 12 months.

Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly was included in the African Team of the Year for 2016, forming a centre-back pairing with Valencia's Tunisia international Aymen Abdennour. Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian full-back Serge Aurier was also selected.

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez was crowned African Player of the Year at the ceremony, and joined runner-up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who finished third in the vote, in the front line of the continental select XI.

