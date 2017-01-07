Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi win youth awards at CAF 2016 ceremony

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Udoh: Why Mikel chose to move to China

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Win or bust for Oliseh with Fortuna

Football Africa Colin Udoh
Read
Wilfred Ndidi

Five things fans need to know about Ndidi

Leicester City Colin Udoh
Read
Nigeria's Africa Women Cup of Nations win

Women's football on the up in Africa

Africa Women Cup of Nations Colin Udoh
Read
John Mikel Obi

United could fit for Mikel if he leaves

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Odion Ighalo

Nigeria reeling from CAF awards snub

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
John Mikel Obi

Five clubs Chelsea's Mikel could join

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
William Troost-Ekong

Nigeria's Troost-Ekong now indispensable

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
John Obi Mikel

Marseille want Mikel; 'New Zlatan' in demand

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Rohr makes his mark with Nigeria

Football Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Revitalised Moses thriving under Conte

Interview Liam Twomey
Read

Oxlade-Chamberlain vs. Iwobi: Who should start?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
John Obi Mikel

Chelsea snub not all bad news for Mikel

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Africa's best start World Cup journey

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read
Nigeria football fans

Africa's World Cup qualifying hopes

Football Africa Mark Gleeson
Read
Brown Ideye

Nigeria must resolve scoring issues

Football Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Iwobi becoming a centerpiece for club and country

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
Nigeria football fans

Engu Rangers on verge of Nigerian title

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Rohr must build Nigeria around Iheanacho

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi win youth awards at CAF 2016 ceremony

Alex Iwobi has enjoyed an impressive year for Arsenal.

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi have been handed awards at the Confederation of African Football's Player of the Year ceremony in Abuja.

Iheanacho, 20, was named the continent's Most Promising Talent, an award the Nigeria international also won in 2013 just before his move to City.

Iwobi, 20, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in England, picked up the African Young Player of the Year honour after establishing himself in the Gunners' first-team squad in the last 12 months.

Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly was included in the African Team of the Year for 2016, forming a centre-back pairing with Valencia's Tunisia international Aymen Abdennour. Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian full-back Serge Aurier was also selected.

Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez was crowned African Player of the Year at the ceremony, and joined runner-up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who finished third in the vote, in the front line of the continental select XI.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.