Ong Kim Swee warns Malaysia of Myanmar danger man Aung Thu

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
AS Roma
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
2
0
LIVE 61'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Aung Thu of Myanmar in 2017 SEA Games

Malaysia's Ong warns of Myanmar danger

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read

CSL: Scolari's Guangzhou take control

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Albirex NiigataAlbirex Niigata
Tampines RoversTampines Rovers
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adam Noor of Malaysia scores v Brunei in SEA Games

Adam chases Malaysia gold, move abroad

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
Adam Noor of Malaysia scores v Brunei in SEA Games

Malaysia won't respect Myanmar too much

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
Tampines Rovers

Tampines eye Albirex's 24-game win streak

S.League Kenneth Tan
Read
Singapore U22 v Malaysia 2017 SEA Games

Ikhsan on SEA target for Singapore vs. Laos

Southeast Asian Games Kenneth Tan
Read
Park Ji Sung and Sir Alex Ferguson

Iran play 'like Europeans' - Park Ji-Sung

AFC World Cup Qualifying John Duerden
Read
Ikhsan Fandi of Singapore v Malaysia 2017 SEA Games

Singapore fight for SEA Games life vs. Laos

Southeast Asian Games Kenneth Tan
Read
Chaiyawat and Thailand celebrate 2017 SEA Games goal

Champs Thailand grab first SEA Games win

Southeast Asian Games Paul Murphy
Read
Louis van Gaal

Van Gaal targeted by Vissel Kobe - reports

J.League John Duerden
Read
Dejected Singapore after SEA loss to Malaysia

Singapore 'disappeared' in SEA loss - Tardy

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
Malaysia celebrate goal in 2017 SEA Games

Malaysia knew Lions were 'wounded' - Ong

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read

'Generous' Paulinho gave his car away - Ke

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Malaysia sing national anthem at SEA Games

SEA Games: Malaysia overcome Singapore

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
Home United winger Faris Ramli on attack

Home Utd ease into Singapore Cup semis

Singapore Cup Kenneth Tan
Read
Malaysia RB Matthew Davies vs. Thailand in 2015 SEA Games

Safawi, Davies planned SEA wonder goal

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read

Chapecoense fall to Japan's Urawa Reds

Chapecoense AF Associated Press
Read

SEA Games: Thailand held by Indonesia

Southeast Asian Games Paul Murphy
Read

Tevez permitted to fly back to Argentina

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Michael Church
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

Ong Kim Swee warns Malaysia of Myanmar danger man Aung Thu

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson preview the final match of Group A, and debate Malaysia's possession vs. Myanmar's offence.

Malaysia coach Ong Kim Swee has cautioned his team to mark the movement of Myanmar's hot shot Aung Thu ahead of their Southeast (SEA) Asian Games clash on Monday.

The Yanadarbon FC striker has lit up the men's football tournament with four goals so far, scoring against Singapore, Laos and Brunei.

Ong is aware of the prowess of the forward, who also gave Malaysia a torrid time at the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup in Myanmar last year.

"I don't believe in concentrating on one player, but we know Aung Thu is a good player who has already played in the AFF Cup," Ong told ESPN FC.

"We have to focus throughout the game, as he will make penetrating runs and is a good finisher."

Their talisman aside, Myanmar have quality all over the park. They are emerging as the team to beat from Group A after becoming the first nation qualify for the semifinals, with three wins from three matches.

Aung Thu of Myanmar in 2017 SEA Games
Myanmar striker Aung Thu has scored four goals in three matches in the 2017 SEA Games.

Some of these players have featured in the 2015 U20 World Cup, and are continuing to blossom under the stewardship of Gerd Zeise, who is also in charge of the senior team.

But Malaysia have also done little wrong in their quest to win SEA Games men's football gold for the first time since 2011.

The hosts overcame a gritty Brunei 2-1 last Monday, and showed character to come from behind to beat Singapore by the same margin on Wednesday.

Victory over Myanmar would seal their semifinal berth, and Ong has rallied on his men to produce their best at Shah Alam Stadium.

"I believe the boys will get better against Myanmar, and we should be able to get what we want which is the semifinal. They may have qualified, but we cannot think if they will be fielding a strong side or not," Ong said.

"We have to focus on our task of getting three points on Monday."

FC's Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson break down Malaysia's 2-1 SEA games win over Singapore, highlighting their squad depth.

Ong has utilised 19 of his 20 man squad in the tournament so far, with only Johor Darul Ta'zim II forward Syazwan Andik yet to see any action.

The ex-national full-back could again tinker with his forward line on Monday, having alternated between Jafri Firdaus Chew, Syafiq Ahmad, S. Kumaahran and N. Thanabalan against Brunei and Singapore.

Finishing top of Group A would be the priority for Ong's men so they could take the same momentum into the last four.

After the Myanmar game, Malaysia complete their group fixtures against Laos on Wednesday.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.