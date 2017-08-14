Malaysia won't respect Myanmar too much in SEA Games clash - Ifwat

Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
AS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Valencia
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
0
0
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
Pachuca
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Malaysia salute crowd v Singapore 2017 SEA Games

Malaysia won't respect Myanmar too much

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
Tampines Rovers

Tampines eye Albirex's 24-game win streak

S.League Kenneth Tan
Read
Singapore U22 v Malaysia 2017 SEA Games

Ikhsan on SEA target for Singapore vs. Laos

Southeast Asian Games Kenneth Tan
Read
Park Ji Sung and Sir Alex Ferguson

Iran play 'like Europeans' - Park Ji-Sung

AFC World Cup Qualifying John Duerden
Read
Ikhsan Fandi of Singapore v Malaysia 2017 SEA Games

Singapore fight for SEA Games life vs. Laos

Southeast Asian Games Kenneth Tan
Read
Chaiyawat and Thailand celebrate 2017 SEA Games goal

Champs Thailand grab first SEA Games win

Southeast Asian Games Paul Murphy
Read
Louis van Gaal

Van Gaal targeted by Vissel Kobe - reports

J.League John Duerden
Read
Dejected Singapore after SEA loss to Malaysia

Singapore 'disappeared' in SEA loss - Tardy

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
Malaysia celebrate goal in 2017 SEA Games

Malaysia knew Lions were 'wounded' - Ong

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read

'Generous' Paulinho gave his car away - Ke

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Malaysia sing national anthem at SEA Games

SEA Games: Malaysia overcome Singapore

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
Home United winger Faris Ramli on attack

Home Utd ease into Singapore Cup semis

Singapore Cup Kenneth Tan
Read
Malaysia RB Matthew Davies vs. Thailand in 2015 SEA Games

Safawi, Davies planned SEA wonder goal

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read

Chapecoense fall to Japan's Urawa Reds

Chapecoense AF Associated Press
Read

SEA Games: Thailand held by Indonesia

Southeast Asian Games Paul Murphy
Read

Tevez permitted to fly back to Argentina

Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Michael Church
Read
Malaysia coach Ong Kim Swee

Singapore will be 'difficult' - Malaysia's Ong

Southeast Asian Games Nicolas Anil
Read
CSL celeb Paulinho 170519

Paulinho's Barcelona move a boost for China

Football Asia John Duerden
Read
Tianjin TedaTianjin Teda
Hebei China Fortune FCHebei China Fortune FC
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Irfan: Singapore U22 'affected' by criticism

Southeast Asian Games ESPN Staff
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

Malaysia won't respect Myanmar too much in SEA Games clash - Ifwat

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson preview the final match of Group A, and debate Malaysia's possession vs. Myanmar's offence.
FC's Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson break down Malaysia's 2-1 SEA games win over Singapore, highlighting their squad depth.

Malaysia may be riding high after consecutive Southeast (SEA) Asian Games victories, but they are preparing themselves for a test of character against Myanmar on Monday.

The battle of unbeaten sides at Shah Alam Stadium is likely to decide who will win Group A and get a potentially easier semifinal.

The Malaysians opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Brunei on Monday before coming from behind to down Singapore 2-1 on Wednesday.

Myanmar dismantled Singapore 2-0 and Laos 3-1 to top Group A on goal difference.

Goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal says that while the Monday clash will be difficult, he predicts that Malaysia will more than match them.

"Myanmar are a good team, with fast and intelligent players who always are looking for empty spaces. But we don't need to show them much respect because we have strong qualities too to come away with a win," Ifwat told ESPN FC.

"It is pivotal that we win our remaining two games to finish as group champions. We have some time to recuperate and be fully prepared before we face them on Monday."

The Myanmar women's team thrashed their Malaysian counterparts 5-0 in the women's football competition of the SEA Games on Thursday, but it is likely to be a different story when the men's sides face off.

Ong Kim Swee's men have done well to come out of their shells when put under pressure.

Malaysia take field v Singapore 2017 SEA Games
Malaysia will take to the field at Shah Alam looking for a third consecutive SEA Games victory.

The 2011 SEA Games winner has also been spot on tactically, with three of his substitutions resulting in goals in the opening two matches, through Adam Nor Azlin, N. Thanabalan and Nor Azam Abdul Azih.

Nor Azam, who dragged Malaysia level with a powerful strike against Singapore, vowed to repeat that performance if brought on again.

"The competition in midfield is high, and I was just happy to be given a chance. If the coach decides to use me again, I will just set out to do business in the best way possible," Nor Azam said.

"Our chances are bright to make the semifinals, but we can still fine tune some areas to continue improving."

Malaysia beat Myanmar 2-0 in a July friendly before they left to Bangkok where they unexpectedly topped a AFC U23 Championship qualifier group that included defending SEA Games champions, Thailand.

After Myanmar, Ong's men will complete their Group A campaign against Laos on Aug. 23.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

 

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.