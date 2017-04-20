JDT keep alive AFC Cup chances despite missing penalty in Cambodia

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 16/5  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Boca target Tevez buy-back from Shenhua

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
JDT 2017 starting lineup

AFC Cup: JDT miss pen but revive hopes

AFC Cup Kenneth Tan
Read

Singapore to host Argentina on June 13

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read

Thailand interview ex-Ghana boss Rajevac

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Tampines Rovers

AFC: Desperate Tampines take aim at Felda

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

FAS hits back at Ng over donation to AFF

Singapore Gabriel Tan
Read
Irfan Fandi for Home United in AFC Cup

AFC: Home trounce eight-man Yadanarbon

AFC Cup Kenneth Tan
Read
Carlos Tevez of Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei China Fortune

Tevez's Disney trip may not have happy ending

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Guangzhou: Paulinho is not moving anywhere

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Thailand dedicate 2016 AFF success to King

AFF says Singapore gift came from FAS

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Hariss Harun for Home United v Albirex

Home Utd on verge of AFC knockout stages

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
AFC 2018 World Cup qualifying draw

AFC impressed by new Malaysia boss TMJ

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
FAM President Johor Prince TMJ

TMJ to order life bans for corrupt referees

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read

Teixeira: I've had talks with Costa on China

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Eriksson works his magic in China

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read
Michael Essien and Carlton Cole in Indonesia

Essien, Cole draw blanks in debuts

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Thailand celebrate winning 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup

New FAS council to probe donation to AFF

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Kedah go back to drawing board after loss

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Matthew Davies, Malaysia & Pahang RB

Pahang's defensive plan ahead of JDT clash

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
PahangPahang
SelangorSelangor
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By Kenneth Tan
Share
Tweet
   

JDT keep alive AFC Cup chances despite missing penalty in Cambodia

JDT celebrate goal in 2017
JDT made sure of their AFC Cup victory with a late goal to Gabriel Guerra.

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) boosted their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the AFC Cup after a comfortable 3-0 win over Cambodia's Boeung Ket Angkor in a Group F clash at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night.

Early goals from Safawi Rasid and Nazmi Faiz put the visitors in the driving seat, before substitute Gabriel Guerra sealed the three points deep into injury time.

JDT put out an under-strength side with foreigners Guerra and Gonzalo Cabrera left on the bench, while the inspirational Safiq Rahim did not even make the matchday squad.

Even so, the Southern Tigers got off to a superb start by scoring inside eight minutes.

Nazmi's defence-splitting pass picked out Safawi, who rounded Boeung Ket goalkeeper Sou Yaty before slotting into an empty net.

Benjamin Mora's side made it two in the 26th minute. Nazmi coolly lobbed Yaty from the edge of the box after the latter had raced out of goal unsuccessfully to intercept a long ball.

The visitors could have ended the first half 3-0 up when winger R. Gopinathan was felled in the box, but Azamuddin Akil's penalty was turned around the post by Yaty.

Boeung Ket tried their best to reduce the deficit in the second half. But the Cambodians lacked finishing in the final third to trouble young JDT custodian Haziq Nadzli.

JDT were largely on top of proceedings and finally put the result beyond doubt two minutes into injury time. Guerra, who came on as a 80th-minute substitute for Safawi, produced a clinical finish after a breakaway.

Global FC secured a comfortable 4-2 win over Myanmar's Magwe to secure to stop in Group F.

The Malaysian giants now have 10 points from five matches, two behind group leaders Global FC who beat Myanmar's Magwe 4-2 in an earlier game.

JDT will host Magwe on the final matchday on May 3, while Global entertain Boeung Ket.

Boueng Ket Angkor: Sou Yaty (GK), Sun Sovanrithy, Chhun Sothearath (Sok Peng 78'), Sok Sovan, Sath Rosib, Hikaru Mizuno, Ly Mizan (Math Yamoin 61'), Rous Samoeun, Maycon Calijuri (Ly Vahed 70'), Tomoki Muramatsu, Khuon Laboravy (C)

Johor Darul Ta'zim: Haziq Nadzli (GK), S Kunanlan, Aidil Zafuan (C), Dominic Tan (Fadhli Shas 70'), Fazly Mazlan, Azamuddin Akil (S Chanturu 46'), Shakir Shaari, Mahali Jasuli, R Gopinathan, Nazmi Faiz, Safawi Rasid (Gabriel Guerra 80')

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.