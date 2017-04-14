Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Lanús
Zulia
5
0
FT
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
0
0
FT
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
1
1
FT
PahangPahang
SelangorSelangor
2
2
FT
Brunei DPMMBrunei DPMM
WarriorsWarriors
3
5
FT
 By Paul Murphy
Thailand interview ex-Ghana boss Milovan Rajevac for head coach

Milovan Rajevac coached Ghana to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Former Ghana boss Milovan Rajevac became the latest candidate to be interviewed for the position of Thailand head coach on Tuesday as technical director Witthaya Laohakul suggested that someone could be appointed by the end of the week.

The Serbian, who took Ghana to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2010, is the third coach to formally meet the FAT after former Thailand boss Winfried Schaefer and ex-Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen.

Following a successful two years with Ghana, Rajevac briefly managed in Asia, taking charge of Saudi club Al-Ahli for five months in 2010 before a short spell as Qatar manager in 2011.

Rajevac then took some time out of the game before taking over as Algeria boss in 2016, but his stay with the North Africans lasted just two matches.

Despite having such limited experience in the last six years, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) is seriously considering his application for the post.

"I really want things tied up this week because I want the new head coach to get to work," Witthaya told the Thai-language media. "However, we still have to consider a number of things because there is a limited budget. But we should soon reach a conclusion.

"I cannot say too much at the moment. We will have to meet other candidates first. Rajevac has experience in Asia and would probably be a good fit for Thailand but it will depend on the president's decision.

All of the candidates interest us, but if we make an offer, we still have to agree conditions with the right candidate. The most important thing for the Thai coach is to create a positive working environment with the team and bring the best out of the players."

Under Rajevac, Ghana were denied a place in the World Cup semifinals, first by Luis Suarez's handball on the line and then when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. Uruguay eventually triumphed in a penalty shootout to end Ghana's hopes of becoming the first African country to reach the last four.

Nevertheless, taking Black Stars to the World Cup quarterfinals stands out as a significant career achievement for the 63-year-old.

Claudio Ranieri and Alejandro Sabella are the latest to be linked to become the next manager of the Thailand national team.

But the Serbian apparently has competition from another man who reached the last eight of the same World Cup. Nathan Hall, the agent of Brazilian legend Dunga, was also in Bangkok to discuss his client's interest in the position.

"Dunga is still in Brazil and is currently considering an offer from China," said Hall, as reported by The Nation. "But if this doesn't work out, he is certainly interested in the Thailand job."

Hall also suggested that ex-Seville and Spurs' manager Juande Ramos and former Al Ain boss Zlatko Dalic may be interested.

"I do not only represent Dunga," said Hall. "I also represent Juande Ramos and Zlatko Dalic, who are also currently available."

It has now been almost three weeks since Kiatisuk Senamuang quit after defeats to Saudi Arabia and Japan in World Cup qualifying.

There has been interest in the job from several big names, including Frank Rijkaard and Zico. But we may now be on the verge of finding out who has the tough task of replacing the man who revived the fortunes of the War Elephants in almost three years in the role.

Paul Murphy has lived in Thailand for nine years, contributing to ESPN FC since 2014. He is a former Daily Express (UK) sub-editor. @PaulMurphyBKK

Comments

