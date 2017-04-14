Tampines Rovers need win at Felda United to stay alive in AFC Cup

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
5
0
FT
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
1
1
FT
Game Details
Thailand interview ex-Ghana boss Rajevac

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Tampines Rovers

AFC: Desperate Tampines take aim at Felda

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

FAS hits back at Ng over donation to AFF

Singapore Gabriel Tan
Read
Irfan Fandi for Home United in AFC Cup

AFC: Home trounce eight-man Yadanarbon

AFC Cup Kenneth Tan
Read
Carlos Tevez of Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei China Fortune

Tevez's Disney trip may not have happy ending

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Paulinho of Guangzhou Evergrande v Kawasaki Frontale

Guangzhou: Paulinho is not moving anywhere

Transfers Michael Church
Read
Thailand dedicate 2016 AFF success to King

AFF says Singapore gift came from FAS

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Hariss Harun for Home United v Albirex

Home Utd on verge of AFC knockout stages

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
AFC 2018 World Cup qualifying draw

AFC impressed by new Malaysia boss TMJ

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
FAM President Johor Prince TMJ

TMJ to order life bans for corrupt referees

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read

Teixeira: I've had talks with Costa on China

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Eriksson works his magic in China

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read
Michael Essien and Carlton Cole in Indonesia

Essien, Cole draw blanks in debuts

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Thailand celebrate winning 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup

New FAS council to probe donation to AFF

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Kedah go back to drawing board after loss

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Matthew Davies, Malaysia & Pahang RB

Pahang's defensive plan ahead of JDT clash

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
PahangPahang
SelangorSelangor
2
2
FT
Game Details
Son levels South Korean scoring record

Tottenham Hotspur Associated Press
Read
Brunei DPMMBrunei DPMM
WarriorsWarriors
3
5
FT
Game Details
Shenhua's Tevez out against Changchun

Blog - Football Asia Michael Church
Read
 By Gabriel Tan
Tampines Rovers need win at Felda United to stay alive in AFC Cup

Tampines coach Jurgen Raab
Jurgen Raab says that Tampines Rovers must dig deep in the AFC Cup in the absence of senior players in the AFC Cup.

Tampines Rovers coach Jurgen Raab has called on his team to prove their desire when they take on Malaysia Super League outfit Felda United in Wednesday night's must-win AFC Cup match at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium.

The S.League giants are bottom of Group G with just three points from four matches, and are five points behind leaders Ha Noi.

Defeat at Felda would confirm the Stags' elimination, although they desperately need to win to realistically keep alive their hopes of making the knockout round.

Thus far, their only win in the campaign has come against the Malaysians: a 2-1 home triumph in the opening matchday on Feb. 21, courtesy of goals by Son Yong-chan and Khairul Amri.

However, that was a very different Felda outift, having lost five of their opening seven games of 2017.

Since then, following the appointment of ex-national boss B. Satianathan at the helm, the 2016 MSL runners up have been beaten just once in their last eight outings.

And Raab is under no illusions that his side will have to bring maximum effort to the table if they are to stay in the hunt.

"We know what the table is -- we are now bottom with three points and this match is very decisive for the future," he said. "It's over for us if we don't at least get a draw, or win, and that's why we have come here to fight for this.

"[A win] is always our target when we play a match and hopefully we can bring the performance which is necessary against this Felda team.

"Most important is the attitude and the behaviour of the players.

"Hopefully, we can continue with the ambition and passion we showed in our last two matches, which is what you always need especially in such a situation.

"If the players play to their limit, then we're a chance here."

Jason Dasey and Brad Maloney break down an eventful slate of fixtures in the AFC Cup.
Singapore winger Faris Ramli joins ESPN FC's Jason Dasey to talk about his aspirations for both club and country in 2017.

Raab will be boosted by the return of Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud, who missed their last match -- a 4-0 win over Geylang International -- due to injury. While a number of senior players, including captain Madhu Mohana and talismanic striker Khairul Amri, remained sidelined, the German tactician insists that he will not be using that as an excuse.

"I won't go through all our players who are unavailable because the list of injured players is too long," he added.

"It's the situation we find ourselves in and, sometimes, it's not easy. But if you follow our past matches, especially against Ha Noi and Geylang, the team has still done very well.

"That's why it's always important which players are available at the moment and not to speak too much about those who are missing."

Gabriel Tan is a radio and TV pundit who writes for ESPN FC and The New Paper on Southeast Asian football. Twitter: @gabetan13.

Comments

