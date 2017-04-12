Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next
AFF says S$500,000 donation from Singapore came straight from FAS

Bill Ng
Hougang United chairman Bill Ng, right, says he thought his donation would be used to help Singapore grassroots football.

A donation of S$500,000 to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) in 2015 came directly from Football Association (FAS) of Singapore, according to a statement on the Southeast Asian body's official website.

This appears to contradict an assurance from FAS that the money was a gift from Hougang United and Tiong Bahru FC chairman Bill Ng.

Ng is contesting the FAS elections on April 29 as head of Team Game Changers, running against Team LKT, helmed by ex-FAS vice-president Lim Kia Tong.

In its statement, AFF clarified where the S$500,000 donation came from, and how it supported the AFF's Football Management System (FMS).

"The Asean Football Federation (AFF) Football Management System is an initiative aimed at enhancing the capabilities of football associations and clubs which will then better position them to achieve success in key result areas including but not limited to income generation, information technology, corporate governance, and facilities utilisation, among others," said the statement on the official AFF website.

Singapore winger Faris Ramli joins ESPN FC's Jason Dasey to talk about his aspirations for both club and country in 2017.

"The AFF Council members were informed at the 3rd Council Meeting held on 6 December 2015, that the FA Singapore had donated a sum of S$500,000 on 4 November 2015 as a payment to develop the System.

"The Council recorded its thanks and appreciation to FA Singapore for their effort to make the project a reality."

The generous donation from FAS to an overseas entity outraged some grassroots' leaders who say they are being forced to run amateur and junior leagues on a shoestring budget.

On Monday, Team Game Changers refuted claims that Bill Ng wanted to donate the S$500,000 to AFF, saying that he wrote a cheque to FAS with a view to helping local football.

According to Today, Team Game Changers thought it was "very unusual" that Tiong Bahru "never received" any form of acknowledgment or receipt after providing the gift.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

