Home United face Yadanarbon in reach of AFC Cup knockout stages

Home United have enjoyed good recent form in both the AFC Cup and S.League.

S.League giants Home United will have no lack of motivation to claim maximum points when they entertain Myanmar's Yadanarbon in Tuesday's AFC Cup Group H clash at Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Protectors are top of the group with a two-point lead, and victory will be enough to secure their place in the knockout round. That's despite their opponents will having one final match to play against Vietnamese outfit Than Quang Ninh on May 2.

Should they defeat Yadanarbon, it will see them advance from the group stages of the AFC Cup for the first time since 2012.

With the knowledge that their destiny is firmly in their own hands, Home coach Aidil Sharin believes his charges will not require any extra incentive to produce their best effort on Tuesday evening.

"It is a very crucial game for us," he said. "The team morale is high and we are ready to take on Yadanarbon."

Home tasted defeat to Yadanarbon in their previous encounter in February, losing 1-0 at Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay, courtesy of an Aung Thu strike.

Since then, however, they have responded with thrilling 3-2 and 5-4 victories over Than Quang Ninh to go top of Group H.

In particular, Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat has been in blistering form, having netted 14 goals in all competitions this year. But the likes of Faris Ramli, Khairul Nizam and Song Ui-young have all also played crucial role in their side's excellent run of form.

Echoing his coach's sentiments, Home midfielder Aqhari Abdullah added: "The team are looking forward to this game -- we want to win the game for our fans.

"There will be nothing less than 100 percent from the team."

Although widely regarded as one of the heavyweights in Singapore football, Home have not been very successful in recent years, having last won the S.League in 2003.

Nonetheless, they have made a terrific start to 2017. They are third on their domestic league table, three points behind Albirex Niigata (S) and Warriors FC, with a game in hand. They had the weekend off to give them more time to prepare for this important continental clash.

Yadanarbon, Myanmar National League champions last year, are third in the league, and a whopping seven points adrift of leaders Yangon United.

Unlike Home, Yadanarbon have never qualified for the knockout round of the AFC Cup, having finished bottom of their group in their only previous appearance in 2015.

Gabriel Tan is a radio and TV pundit who writes for ESPN FC and The New Paper on Southeast Asian football. Twitter: @gabetan13.