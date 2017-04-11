Home United face Yadanarbon in reach of AFC Cup knockout stages

Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
FAM President Johor Prince TMJ

TMJ to order life bans for corrupt referees

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read

Teixeira: I've had talks with Costa on China

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Eriksson works his magic in China

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read
Michael Essien and Carlton Cole in Indonesia

Essien, Cole draw blanks in debuts

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Thailand celebrate winning 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup

New FAS council to probe donation to AFF

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Kedah go back to drawing board after loss

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Matthew Davies, Malaysia & Pahang RB

Pahang's defensive plan ahead of JDT clash

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
PahangPahang
SelangorSelangor
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Son levels South Korean scoring record

Tottenham Hotspur Associated Press
Read
Brunei DPMMBrunei DPMM
WarriorsWarriors
3
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Shenhua's Tevez out against Changchun

Blog - Football Asia Michael Church
Read
Warriors FC

Warriors FC face tough trip to Brunei

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read

Rijkaard 'has applied' for top Thailand job

Thailand ESPN Staff
Read
JDT striker Hazwan Bakri

Comeback kings JDT savour MSL summit

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Home United

Home United get boost in AFC Cup mission

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

Kedah's Tan Cheng Hoe waiting to join FAM

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Teerasil Dangda scores in ACL for Muang Thong

Giant-killing Muang Thong strike again

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
KelantanKelantan
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zim
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Guangzhou Evergrande coach Luiz Felipe Scolari

ACL: Guangzhou stumble again, Thais win

AFC Champions League John Duerden
Read
Kedah captain Baddrol with 2017 trophy

Malaysia Cup final to have VAR technology

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
 By Gabriel Tan
Share
Tweet
   

Home United face Yadanarbon in reach of AFC Cup knockout stages

Hariss Harun for Home United v Albirex
Home United have enjoyed good recent form in both the AFC Cup and S.League.

S.League giants Home United will have no lack of motivation to claim maximum points when they entertain Myanmar's Yadanarbon in Tuesday's AFC Cup Group H clash at Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Protectors are top of the group with a two-point lead, and victory will be enough to secure their place in the knockout round. That's despite their opponents will having one final match to play against Vietnamese outfit Than Quang Ninh on May 2.

Should they defeat Yadanarbon, it will see them advance from the group stages of the AFC Cup for the first time since 2012.

With the knowledge that their destiny is firmly in their own hands, Home coach Aidil Sharin believes his charges will not require any extra incentive to produce their best effort on Tuesday evening.

"It is a very crucial game for us," he said. "The team morale is high and we are ready to take on Yadanarbon."

Home tasted defeat to Yadanarbon in their previous encounter in February, losing 1-0 at Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay, courtesy of an Aung Thu strike.

Since then, however, they have responded with thrilling 3-2 and 5-4 victories over Than Quang Ninh to go top of Group H.

In particular, Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat has been in blistering form, having netted 14 goals in all competitions this year. But the likes of Faris Ramli, Khairul Nizam and Song Ui-young have all also played crucial role in their side's excellent run of form.

Echoing his coach's sentiments, Home midfielder Aqhari Abdullah added: "The team are looking forward to this game -- we want to win the game for our fans.

"There will be nothing less than 100 percent from the team."

Jason Dasey and Brad Maloney break down an eventful slate of fixtures in the AFC Cup.
Singapore winger Faris Ramli joins ESPN FC's Jason Dasey to talk about his aspirations for both club and country in 2017.

Although widely regarded as one of the heavyweights in Singapore football, Home have not been very successful in recent years, having last won the S.League in 2003.

Nonetheless, they have made a terrific start to 2017. They are third on their domestic league table, three points behind Albirex Niigata (S) and Warriors FC, with a game in hand. They had the weekend off to give them more time to prepare for this important continental clash.

Yadanarbon, Myanmar National League champions last year, are third in the league, and a whopping seven points adrift of leaders Yangon United.

Unlike Home, Yadanarbon have never qualified for the knockout round of the AFC Cup, having finished bottom of their group in their only previous appearance in 2015.

Gabriel Tan is a radio and TV pundit who writes for ESPN FC and The New Paper on Southeast Asian football. Twitter: @gabetan13.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.