TMJ has passion, optimism to help Malaysian football - AFC boss

Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
FAM President Johor Prince TMJ

TMJ to order life bans for corrupt referees

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read

Teixeira: I've had talks with Costa on China

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Eriksson works his magic in China

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read
Michael Essien and Carlton Cole in Indonesia

Essien, Cole draw blanks in debuts

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Thailand celebrate winning 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup

New FAS council to probe donation to AFF

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Kedah go back to drawing board after loss

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Matthew Davies, Malaysia & Pahang RB

Pahang's defensive plan ahead of JDT clash

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
PahangPahang
SelangorSelangor
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Son levels South Korean scoring record

Tottenham Hotspur Associated Press
Read
Brunei DPMMBrunei DPMM
WarriorsWarriors
3
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Shenhua's Tevez out against Changchun

Blog - Football Asia Michael Church
Read
Warriors FC

Warriors FC face tough trip to Brunei

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read

Rijkaard 'has applied' for top Thailand job

Thailand ESPN Staff
Read
JDT striker Hazwan Bakri

Comeback kings JDT savour MSL summit

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Home United

Home United get boost in AFC Cup mission

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

Kedah's Tan Cheng Hoe waiting to join FAM

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Teerasil Dangda scores in ACL for Muang Thong

Giant-killing Muang Thong strike again

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
KelantanKelantan
Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zim
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Guangzhou Evergrande coach Luiz Felipe Scolari

ACL: Guangzhou stumble again, Thais win

AFC Champions League John Duerden
Read
Kedah captain Baddrol with 2017 trophy

Malaysia Cup final to have VAR technology

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

TMJ has passion, optimism to help Malaysian football - AFC boss

Thailand
AFC general-secretary Windsor John says the expanded Asian Cup presents a good opportunity for ASEAN nations.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general-secretary Datuk Windsor John believes the landscape of the game could change with the appointment of three new presidents in Southeast Asia ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Crown Prince of Johor (TMJ) became Malaysia's new football leader in March after Pol. Gen. Somyot Poompanmoung took charge as Thailand supremo the previous month.

Before that, Indonesia breathed new life into their leadership after returning from a FIFA ban with the appointment of army general Lt. Gen. Edy Rahmayadi, after last November's elections.

Singapore is also set to undergo reformation at next week's FAS presidential elections. Team LKT, led by Lim Kia Tong, will face off against Game Changers, helmed by Hougang United chairman Bill Ng, on April 29.

Windsor believes the expansion of the Asian Cup from 16 to 24 teams in 2019 couldn't have come at a better time for Southeast Asian football.

"ASEAN football history must be seen with the situation of its new presidents," Windsor told ESPN FC at the recent AFC Member Associations' General Secretaries' Conference in Kuala Lumpur.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Stanley Bernard discuss the state of Malaysia ahead of their upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers.
Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts ask if Malaysia were right to request a neutral venue for their fixture with North Korea.

"Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia have new presidents, while Singapore could also have a new leader. You have to give them a chance to try and defuse history. This is an opportunity for them to do well, and we will have to see if they can influence the national team as new leaders."

Since taking over last month, TMJ has expressed his hope of seeing Malaysia qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which will expand to 48 teams from the current 32.

Windsor, a former FIFA development officer who has also served at Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), believes the new president is within his rights to harbour such a bold ambition.

"You can't blame him for aiming high. If he aims for the World Cup and falls short, then the benchmark would be to do well in the Asian Cup. I like his optimism; you must have passion and drive to be up there," Windsor, a Malaysian, said.

History, however, does not look kindly on Southeat Asian countries at the Asian Cup.

The region did not have any representation at the previous 16-team editions in Qatar (2011) and Australia (2015). Malaysia were embarrassed on home soil with poor results as one of four co-hosts for the 2007 edition.

And ASEAN nations, with the exception of Thailand who have already booked their place through their World Cup qualifying results, have not made a great start to the 2019 Asian Cup third-round matches on the road to United Arab Emirates.

Philippines v Singapore AFF
Philippines recorded maximum points in the opening third-round qualifiers last month while Singapore drew with Bahrain.

So far, only Philippines earned three points after the completion of first group matches when they beat Nepal 4-1. Singapore drew 0-0 in Bahrain, Vietnam shared the spoils with Afghanistan, while Myanmar lost 1-0 at home to India.

But Windsor, who has been involved in five World Cups, believes that giving the Asian minnows a chance could set the tone for the future.

He said: "The qualification of teams will help the development of the sport. If the likes of Vietnam and Cambodia are winning, there will be government and fans' interest. This will translate into more money for the game and more promotion for the sport, which is also a form of development.

"We are optimistic this chance will be a platform for the smaller teams to try and upset the bigger teams. The AFC has three tiers of member associations. They are the aspiring, developing and inspiring nations, such as Japan and South Korea.

"The aim now is for them to push each other competitively. We have given them the platform and they must take advantage."

The Kuala Lumpur-based Asian body is also willing to help Malaysian football.

"AFC is ready to support in any way possible with regards to the development of Malaysian football," Windsor said. "We are based in Kuala Lumpur, and TMJ can present to us what he wants to do. AFC will see how we are able to help once we meet officially."

Malaysia will face North Korea in their rescheduled third-round qualifier on June 8 at a yet-to-be-determined, neutral venue.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.