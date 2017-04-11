Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Jeju UnitedJeju United
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Kedah and coach Tan go back to drawing board after 5-0 MSL loss

Ilso and Kedah celebrate vs Pahang
Kedah's hot early-season form has cooled off in recent weeks to see them fall from first to third on the MSL table.

Coach Tan Cheng Hoe admits that Kedah missed key attackers Liridon Kransiqi and Ken Ilso after a shocking 5-0 defeat to unfancied T-Team cast doubts on their Malaysia Super League (MSL) ambitions.

The 2016 Malaysia Cup champions suffered their first league defeat of the season as right-back Rizal Ghazali was given his marching orders in Kuala Terengganu.

It snapped a 12-game undefeated streak in all competitions and saw Kedah fall to third on the MSL table, four points behind high-flying Johor Darul Ta'zim.

"This is our biggest defeat this season and I accept it. I just hope it won't happen again. It's now back to the drawing board for us," Tan told The Star.

Semoga berjaya malam nie

A post shared by Mohd Rizal Ghazali (@rizalghazali15) on

"I'm a professional and I have worked hard with the team to prepare for the match against T-Team, but it just wasn't our day. Kudos to coach Rahmad Darmawan because his tactics worked well."

Kedah conceded a 10th-minute goal to Uzbekistan midfielder Dilshod Sharofetedinov before Rizal was red carded for retaliating to an overly physical challenge from Mohd Fakhrurazi Musa.

After allowing T-Team to score twice more before half-time, the game was as good as over for the visitors.

The defeat smashed the dreams that Tan and Kedah had of going undefeated in 2017, a hope that the coach expressed last month before being linked with the national team in the wake of the Crown Prince of Johor becoming Football of Malaysia (FAM) president.

Tan has been earmarked as the next national assistant boss, a role that he held a few years ago under Datuk K. Rajagobal. 

"The players were not focused and conceded the early goal. Then, we were reduced to 10 men when Rizal was sent off... it was a dangerous challenge and Rizal just lost it," Tan said.

FC's Jason Dasey and Dez Corkhill run through potential candidates for the vacant Malaysia national team coaching position.

"I took a risk by going on the offensive to try and get back into the game, but it backfired. Plus, we clearly missed Liridon and Ilso." Kosovo playmaker Liridon had a groin injury while Danish striker Ilso was suspended. 

Kedah are next in action in the MSL on April 26 when they travel to Ipoh to face Perak.

But their next competitive action will be in the Malaysia FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Going into the second leg, they hold a 6-1 lead over second-tier PKNP FC.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

 

