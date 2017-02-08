JDT hoping Felda won't 'park the bus' in Cup tie - coach Benjamin Mora

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Johor Darul Ta'zim

FA Cup: Hungry JDT look to unlock Felda

Malaysia FA Cup Nicolas Anil
Read
Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy

S.League rookies 'have Asian Cup chance'

AFC Asian Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Johor Crown Prince

TMJ, Annuar Musa to contest FAM election

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Roberto Carlos on Asian tour

Brazil ace Roberto Carlos visits Singapore

Blog - Football Asia Kenneth Tan
Read
Muang Thong United forward Xisco

Xisco stars as Leroy Lita struggles

Thai League T1 Paul Murphy
Read
Western Sydney coach Tony Popovic

Popovic not thinking of Poyet's Shenhua job

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

Singapore's Hassan happy with Japan trial

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

JDT aim to stop goal drought in FA Cup

Malaysia FA Cup Nicolas Anil
Read

Bai not part of Sundram's Asian Cup plans

AFC Asian Cup ESPN Staff
Read
JDT

MSL: New-look JDT attack to test Selangor

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Tampines' Raab plots 2017 success

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read
Geylang International

S.League: Hasrin predicts better Geylang

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read

Hebei building a real CSL contender

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read

Hariss expects to be in Spain by next week

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kedah FA

MSL: Stylish Kedah aim to take over at top

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Muang Thong fans in Thailand

Muang Thong United aim for Thai repeat

Premier League of Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
JDT coach Mario Gomez

Malaysia fall in rankings as Gomez lingers

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez

Tevez flops as Oscar shines in China debuts

AFC Champions League John Duerden
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

Aloisi lauds the Roar's shock Shenhua win

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

JDT hoping Felda won't 'park the bus' in Cup tie - coach Benjamin Mora

JDT coach Benjamin Mora
Benjamin Mora says that JDT's crowded fixture list will mean that he will have to rotate players in the FA Cup tie.

Coach Benjamin Mora has indicated he will field a different Johor Darul Ta'zim lineup against Felda United in the FA Cup second round on Tuesday night, as he anticipates his opponents providing a tough contest.

The Mexican cut a frustrated figure at Larkin Stadium after watching Selangor park the bus to force the reigning FA Cup champions to a goalless draw in the Malaysia Super League on Saturday.

He is hoping that the 2016 league runners up do not deploy the same tactic in front of their fans at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka.

JDT are the FA Cup holders, but this trip to rural Pahang is a potential banana skin against rivals intent on causing an early-season upset.

"Our fixture list is very tight, and I will rotate some of the players for this game," Mora told ESPN FC.

"Felda has a new coach, hopefully he doesn't approach the game like how Selangor did. Playing so defensively kills the beauty of the game. It is also up to us to break the lines and beat teams who defend in numbers against us."

The Fighters were dealt a blow last week when their coach Azmi Mohamed abruptly tendered his resignation.

Mohammad Nik takes charge of this high-profile encounter, but the caretaker coach will be encouraged by the fact that JDT have yet to find their rhythm going forward.

"[Brian] Ferreira is still trying to fit into the team, while [Ahmad] Hazwan Bakri is giving 120 percent in training. We are still trying to see who fits in the best positions," said Mora.

JDT have already beaten Felda 3-1 in the MSL on Jan. 27, with Gonzalo Cabrera and Ferreira opening their accounts in that match.

ESPN FC's John Wilkinson says JDT will lament their missed opportunity in the AFC Champions league.
Ong Kim Swee and Brad Maloney are heading to England for a month-long training stint with QPR.

Since that victory, JDT have not scored in the 90 minutes of a game. They lost 3-0 to Japan's Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League (ACL) playoff on Feb. 7, before the Selangor stalemate. On Jan 31, it was 0-0 against Bangkok United in an ACL preliminary tie after 90 minutes, before Safiq Rahim scored in extra time, with JDT eventually prevailing on penalties.

Felda have also made a slow start to the league, but possess attackers like Hadin Azman, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Zah Rahan Krangar who can cause JDT problems.

Other FA Cup ties will see Selangor hosting Premier League side Negeri Sembilan at Selayang Stadium, while high-flying Kedah aspire to continue their impeccable start with another win to Kuala Lumpur.

FA Cup Fixtures (Second Round): 

MPKB Bri vs. Penang

PKNP FC vs. Kelantan

Melaka United vs. PKNS FC

Felda United vs. JDT

JDT II vs. Pahang

Kedah vs. Kuala Lumpur

PJ Rangers vs. UiTM FC

Perlis vs. PDRM FA

Selangor vs. Negeri Sembilan

Sarawak vs. MISC-MIFA

Sabah vs. UKM FC

T-Team vs. ATM FA

KDMM vs. MOF

FC Perak vs. PBMS FC

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.