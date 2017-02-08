Sundramoorthy calls on S.League players to push for Asian Cup spots

ESPN FC's Yasmin Abdol Hamid and John Wilkinson break down Singapore and Malaysia's groups for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts break down the Singapore stars playing overseas in the second divisions.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019.

Head coach V. Sundramoorthy has thrown down the gauntlet to rising S.League stars to push for a place in Singapore's squad for the final round of 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying.

Sundram called up 28 players to the first national training session of the year on Monday evening, but stressed that he'd be open to adding new names to the squad for the trip to Bahrain on Mar. 28.

"The door is still open for any local player who makes a good impression when the S.League kicks off again later this month," Sundram told The New Paper.

"We will try as much as possible to gather the national players every Monday to work on technique, tactics and fitness to get them ready for this new assignment."

The get-together at Geylang Lorong 12 field was the first since veteran defender Baihakki Khaizan was told that he wasn't in Sundram's plans for the qualifying campaign.

Sundram stood by his controversial selection, adding that he had many options in central defence beyond incumbents Daniel Bennett and Madhu Mohana, with as many as seven players capable of playing centre-back.

"Daniel Bennett and Madhu Mohana combined well at the Suzuki Cup, so that's a big plus for us," he said.

V. Sundramoorthy says he's still open to adding to his squad before next month's Asian Cup qualifier in Bahrain.

"We can get players in for defence, and we still have Hariss Harun and Safuwan Baharudin, who can also play at the back, so it's not a big issue."

All of the teams in Singapore's Group E are above them in the FIFA rankings, with Bahrain at 126th, Turkmenistan in 144th and Taiwan at 157th, compared to the Lions at 164th.

But 39-year-old Bennett says that Singapore are capable of getting off to a good start when they travel to Riffa to face the Bahrainis.

"Middle Eastern teams are always strong," he said. "We may have lost to Bahrain in all of our last six meetings, but we were unlucky to lose to three penalties in our last encounter.

"Bahrain away will be our toughest game but, like every team, we will want to get a good result from our first game and get off to a good start."

Bennett and his defensive partner Madhu now play their club football together at Tampines Rovers after off-season moves.

It's been an interesting 8 days with this bunch. Thank you future coaches! ⚽️ A post shared by madhumohana (@madhumacintosh) on Feb 10, 2017 at 7:50pm PST

The two didn't know each other well until Bennett was recalled to the national squad last June after an absence of almost three years.

"It helps that we both play for Tampines Rovers now," 25-year-old Madhu said. "Training and playing together almost daily will surely help to improve our partnership.

"Dan has plenty of experience, anticipates and communicates well. I think we were compatible playing together at the Suzuki Cup."

Although Singapore failed to progress beyond the group stages at last November's AFF Suzuki Cup, their defence performed adequately, conceding only three goals in three Group A matches. Two of them came in the second half of their 2-1 defeat in Manila to eventual finalists Indonesia on Nov. 25, ending their hopes of advancing.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.