 By Nicolas Anil
Johor Crown Prince and ex-Kelantan boss to vie for FAM presidency

Crown Prince of Johor at Larkin Stadium
The Crown Prince of Johor has told officials that he will run to be the next FAM president.

Tunku Sultan Ismail has emerged as the hot favourite to lead Malaysian football for the next four years after the Johor royal confirmed his participation in next month's Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidential elections.

The Johor Crown Prince, also known as TMJ, will contest the hot seat against former Kelantan president Tan Sri Annuar Musa at the FAM elections on Mar. 25.

TMJ is the owner of three-time defending Malaysia Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim, who also won the 2015 AFC Cup.

"I met TMJ a few days ago at his palace, and he confirmed his participation for the president post," FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Amin told ESPN FC at FAM headquarters on Monday evening.

"Both these candidates are ready for this role, and this shows there are quality personnel who want to improve Malaysian football."

In total, there are four deputy presidents, nine vice-presidents, 17 executive committee members and seven female executive committee members who will compete to make up the new FAM hierarchy for the 2017-21 term.

"We will reveal the rest of the nominees names at our executive committee meeting on Feb. 20."

Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Home Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat, who were also nominated for the role by the FAM affliates, withrew their participation.

"Both candidates have told us that they will withdraw from contesting. I have already met with Tan Sri Aseh and spoke to Khairy over the phone," said Hamidin.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey sits down for an exclusive interview with the Crown Prince of Johor and Chairman of JDT to discuss his vision for the future of the club.

TMJ is the clear front runner to assume the mantle, despite publicly turning down the position in the past.

The 32-year-old had declared that he had plenty more to contribute to Johor football, but he may have had a change of heart after the public backing of the current FAM affliates.

Last week, 14 officials from FAM met with TMJ's father Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to get permission for the JDT boss to compete.

All nominees, including TMJ and Annuar, can still withdraw their participation before the elections are held. 

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

