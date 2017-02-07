Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
ESPN3 LIVE 48'
By Kenneth Tan
Real Madrid ace Roberto Carlos coaches kids on Singapore visit

Roberto Carlos media conference
Brazil legend Roberto Carlos says his father inspired him to success with Real Madrid.

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos proved to be a hit with local fans when he made a rare visit to Singapore on Monday.

Carlos, 43, retired from professional football in 2015 after quitting the international game in 2006, but still works for Real Madrid as a club ambassador.

The 43-year-old, who is regarded as one of the game's best left-backs, started the day by dropping in on the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central for the "Celebrating Values through Sport" event.

Carlos was joined by legendary Singapore forward Fandi Ahmad, who's an ITE Sports Ambassador. The pair explained to a 500-strong crowd, consisting of students and staff, of how football has shaped their lives.

He then made an appearance at the Stamford American International School to give advice to budding players, and conduct a football clinic with Real Madrid Foundation coaches.

Despite leaving Real Madrid in 2007, it was clear that his popularity is still strong, as he was mobbed by requests for photos and autographs after showing off his skills. 

Carlos won three Champions League titles, four La Liga championships and the 2002 World Cup. He said that he is satisfied with what he achieved in his career, and hopes to inspire the younger generation.

"Every time I see those goals which I've scored on TV, my emotions still rise and these are unforgettable memories," he said.

"For any young person who wants to succeed in life or football, they have to work hard, know their responsibilities in school and respect their families. The matter of combining studies and sports can be done through hard work.

"My father has inspired me a lot and now I hope to do the same to the younger ones. It means a lot to be a role model to someone; not just to show what I can do on the field, but also off it -- how I behave and go around fulfilling my goals."

Carlos, who played and coached for the Delhi Dynamos in the 2015 Indian Super League, will visit Malaysia on Tuesday where he will make an appearance at the Epsom College, a British international school in Kuala Lumpur.

