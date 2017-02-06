Previous
Misfiring JDT aim to fix goal drought in Malaysia FA Cup vs. Felda United

ESPN FC's John Wilkinson says JDT will lament their missed opportunity in the AFC Champions league.

Johor Darul Ta'zim will be hungry to return to winning ways when they travel to face Felda United in the Malaysia FA Cup second round on Tuesday.

The three-time defending champions were held to a goalless draw against Selangor in the Malaysia Super League on Saturday, marking a third game without victory in all competitions.

The reigning league champions had chances to find the net at Larkin Stadium, including a first-half missed penalty from Brian Ferreira, but failed to breach the Selangor defence.

It was also the third time in three matches the Southern Tigers had failed to score over 90 minutes, having lost 3-0 to Japan's Gamba Osaka in an AFC Champions League playoff last Tuesday. The previous week, they defeated Bangkok United on penalties after a 1-1 draw, but Safiq Rahim's sole goal came in extra time.

JDT boss Tunku Sultan Ismail, also known as TMJ, met with some fans and head coach Benjamin Mora to discuss the club's plans after the defeat.

Much will be expected from the Argentine trio of Gonzalo Cabrera, Ferreira and new striker Gabriel Guerra to unlock Felda on Tuesday, whom they beat 3-1 in the MSL on Jan. 27.

Kedah striker Ken Ilso, meanwhile, hailed his side's slick passing stytle after bagging a brace against Pahang in the 4-1 win, taking them top of the table.

"It's easy to play with this team. We are playing persistent football and keeping the ball all the time," said Ilso, who has three league goals.

"When you have good players on the ball, you know you can show yourself and always get the ball."

Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe was also pleased to his side emphasising their one-touch philosophy so well.

Ken Ilso Kedah striker
New signing Ken Ilso says it has been easy to blend into Kedah's free-flowing attacking style.

"We have been playing well like this, but this must continue as the season is still young," Tan said. "The players were fantastic against Pahang and I must commend their performance."

Penang coach Ashley Westwood, meanwhile, will be sweating over his future, and faces must-win games against Pahang and Kedah in the coming weeks, after his side slumped to their fourth consecutive loss at home to fashionable Sarawak.

The Englishman's chances of masterminding that revival will be made more difficult from the stands, as he completes his touchline ban after insulting Perak officials in the 1-0 defeat on Jan. 27.

Despite the presence of FIFA Puskas winner Faiz Subri, Penang have failed to score a league goal this season, while conceding five, to sit at the bottom of the table.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

