ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Baihakki Khaizan 'not part of my Asian Cup plans' - Sundramoorthy

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019.
ESPN FC's Yasmin Abdol Hamid and John Wilkinson break down Singapore and Malaysia's groups for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Singapore's top players will gather for their first national training of the year on Monday -- without veteran defender Baihakki Khaizan.

V. Sundramoorthy's side are preparing for the start of the third round of qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, beginning with a trip to Bahrain on Mar. 28.

And Baihakki, who was controversially left out of Singapore's starting side during November's AFF Suzuki Cup in Philippines, has been told that he is not part of Sundarmoorthy's plans for the qualifiers.

A meeting last Wednesday was reportedly held between the pair, with 129-capped Baihakki given the news that he wouldn't be one of the 28 names called up for the national get-together.

"Baihakki is a long-time servant of the national team. We appreciate his commitment to the national team, and respect what he has achieved with the Lions," Sundram told The New Paper.

"However, he is not part of my plans for the Asian Cup qualifiers, and I thought it was important to meet him, and tell him this myself."

V. Sundramoorthy has told Baihakki Khaizan that he is not part of his plans for 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying

Baihakki has returned to the S.League with Warriors FC for the 2017 season after the end of his contract at Johor Darul Ta'zim II.

The 32-year-old played just 13 minutes of the Suzuki Cup off the bench, with Daniel Bennett and Madhu Mohana selected ahead of him in central defence.

Before Singapore's final Group A match against Indonesia, Baihakki criticised an unnamed member of the team's coach staff via a Facebook post, saying the official was the reason he wasn't in the starting side. The post was quickly taken down, but Baihakki didn't appear in the match.

Apart from Bahrain, Singapore will also face Turkmenistan and Chinese Taipei in Group E, in six qualifiers until Mar. 2018.

"I thank Baihakki for what he's given to the team, and I look forward to preparing the team for the qualifiers," Sundram said.

