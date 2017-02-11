JDT star midfielder Hariss Harun expects to be in Spain by next week

JDT's Singapore midfielder Hariss Harun will join Spanish side CE L'Hospitalet on a one-year loan.

Singapore international midfielder Hariss Harun faces a nervous wait for his work permit to come through ahead of his loan move to Spain's CE L'Hospitalet.

The 26-year-old needs to have all his paperwork in place before heading to the Spanish third division club on a year's loan from parent club, Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Hariss is hoping to be in Europe by the middle of next week, at the latest.

"I was told (it would take) a week at the end of last week, so I am hoping by the end of this week or early next week, I will be there," Hariss told TODAY.

Hariss will be based 15 minutes away from La Masia, Barcelona's youth academy, where he had a successful training stint a decade ago.

Even though Europe's lower tiers are a far cry from the Catalan giants in football terms, Hariss has no complaints.

"It was a dream come true to actually know I'll be going to Europe," he said.

"Even though it's only the third division, I believe that in Europe, and especially in Spain, they have a certain culture and standard."

Hariss is likely to be thrown into a relegation fight when he eventually arrives in Spain. CE L'Hospitalet are in the drop zone, two points adrift of safety with 14 matches in the 2016-17 season remaining.

After having played much of his career at Jalan Besar Stadium, he's likely to feel at home, once he's given the chance at CE L'Hospitalet.

"I know they have an artificial turf in the stadium, that's about [all I know] -- I'll find out more when I am there," he said.

"Even though I am turning 27 this year, it's about proving to myself that I can play at that level, and also to give our people, our young footballers, the belief that we can be up to the challenge."

Hariss is likely to return home next month ahead of Singapore's third-round qualifier for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, away to Bahrain on Mar. 28, with national coach V. Sundramoorthy tipping him to succeed in Spain.

