Mario Gomez stepped down as JDT head coach just before the start of the 2017 season.

Malaysia slipped one spot down the FIFA rankings on Thursday, with mystery continuing to surround the prediction Johor Darul Ta'zim's owner that ex-boss Mario Gomez is about to take over as national coach.

The Harimau Malaysia dropped to 162nd, two spots above Singapore, who climbed one rung on the latest list.

The hint about Gomez's imminent appointment came from boss Tunku Sultan Ismail, who was pictured with the Argentine on the club's Facebook page, describing the Argentina as the "future national head coach."

The statement is also a strong indicator that the Johor Crown Prince, also known as TMJ, will run for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidency at the national body's Mar. 25 elections.

So far, only former Kelantan president Tan Sri Annuar Musa has confirmed his nomination.

The other contenders for the hot seat are Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Home Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat, who have until Feb. 13 to confirm their interest.

Gomez's link to the national job comes during the same week that current national coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee and his assistant Brad Maloney arrived in London for a one-month stint with English Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The two officials will link up with QPR manager Ian Holloway and his coaching staff. They will have the opportunity to join in on training sessions, participate at team meetings, and attend match days with the club.

If TMJ eventually assumes the FAM mantle, Gomez would seem a strong choice for the job after winning five titles with the Southern Tigers in less than two seasons with the club. However, he was very reliant on TMJ's spending power and JDT's expensive Argentine imports.

The silver-haired Argentine abruptly left the club two days before their Malaysia Super League opener against Kedah last month after he was believed to have difference in opinion with TMJ with regards to team formation.

But both parties remain on good terms, and it looks like TMJ is keen to work with the Argentine, who won two MSL titles, a Charity Shield, FA Cup, in addition to the 2015 AFC Cup, with JDT.

Malaysia are now focusing on qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates. They are in Group B, alongside North Korea, Lebanon and Hong Kong.

The Malaysians will open their third round of qualifyng with a trip to Pyongyang to take on Korea on Mar. 28.

