Kedah eye Pahang scalp as they aim to top MSL table with Europe philosophy

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Kedah FA

MSL: Stylish Kedah aim to take over at top

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Muang Thong fans in Thailand

Muang Thong United aim for Thai repeat

Premier League of Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
JDT coach Mario Gomez

Malaysia fall in rankings as Gomez lingers

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez

Tevez flops as Oscar shines in China debuts

AFC Champions League John Duerden
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

Aloisi lauds the Roar's shock Shenhua win

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

ACL: Tevez's Shanghai lose to Brisbane

AFC Champions League Michael Church
Read

Utd should be winning more games - Yorke

Manchester United Nicolas Anil
Read
Johor Crown Prince

Crown Prince pleased with JDT's progress

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home United win to book place

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

ACL: Oscar fires Shanghai SIPG to victory

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
JDT

ACL: JDT eliminated after Gamba thrashing

AFC Champions League ESPN Staff
Read

QPR's deepening Malaysia connection

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Read
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ father backs JDT owner for FAM role

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home Utd chase win vs. Crown

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

Hariss will succeed in Spain - Sundram

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

ACL: JDT aim to dictate terms vs. Gamba

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor FA

MSL: Selangor coach bemoans bad defence

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
PKNSPKNS
SelangorSelangor
5
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Penang FA

Penang target first MSL win vs. T-Team

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Lee Dong-Gook

CAS upholds Jeonbuk Motors' ACL ban

AFC Champions League Associated Press
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

Kedah eye Pahang scalp as they aim to top MSL table with Europe philosophy

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson preview the latest fixtures in the Malaysia Super League.

Kedah will aim to grab first place in the Malaysia Super League by emulating the silky, short passing philosophy of top European clubs when they welcome table toppers Pahang to the Darul Aman Stadium on Saturday night.

Reigning champions Johor Darul Ta'zim will, meanwhile, get an immediate chance at redemption after Tuesday's 3-0 humbling to Japan's Gamba Osaka in an AFC Champions League playoff when they host Selangor in Larkin.

With the Southern Tigers having played one match less due to regional commitments, Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe knows how pivotal victory over Pahang could be.

KedahKedah
PahangPahang
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"If you want to stay at the top, all home games is a must win," Tan told ESPN FC. "We have been consistent with our football so far. In Europe, the best teams play ground football with plenty of short passing.

"We can't compare ourselves to them, but we are trying to adapt to that style. The most important thing is the players must be inspired to play that way. When they are pressure free, they can produce their best football."

The Canaries are up against another high-flying side in Pahang, who have been rampant this season. The Elephants thumped T-Team 5-0 on Jan. 27, before a 1-0 win away to Sarawak last weekend to stay top.

"Pahang are playing well and have an experienced coach in Dollah Salleh. The players he has brought in have suited his style of play well, and we will need to be careful," added Tan.

Kedah FA
Kedah's attacking brand of football has already helped them win the 2017 Charity Shield.

Kedah will need to keep close attention on Pahang's Nigerian forward Bright Dike, who netted in both those wins.

JDT, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways in the MSL against a Selangor side who were abysmal in the 5-3 loss to PKNS FC last week.

Apart from the absence of Aidil Zafuan, the Southern Tigers are at full strength for this fixture, and will bank on Jeronimo Barrales and Ahmad Hazwan Bakri to penetrate a flimsy Selangor backline.

At the bottom of the pile, Penang coach Ashley Westwood was dealt a massive blow in search of his first win after being slapped with a four-match touchline ban by the Football Association of Malaysia.

Westwood received the hefty sentence, along with an RM2,000 fine, for insulting match officials and Perak coach Karl Heinz-Weigang in the 1-0 loss on Jan. 27.

The Englishman, who started his ban against T-Team, will be consigned to the stands when Penang host fellow strugglers Sarawak at Batu Kawan Stadium.

The winless coach, former boss of India's Bengaluru FC, will also miss crunch matches against Pahang (Feb. 18) and Kedah (Feb. 25).

Other MSL fixtures see PKNS hosting Perak, while Felda United welcome the visit of Kelantan.

Fixtures (Saturday)

PKNS FC vs. Perak

Felda United vs. Kelantan

JDT vs. Selangor

Kedah vs. Pahang

Melaka United vs. T-Team

Penang vs. Sarawak

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.