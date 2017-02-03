Kedah eye Pahang scalp as they aim to top MSL table with Europe philosophy

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson preview the latest fixtures in the Malaysia Super League.

Kedah will aim to grab first place in the Malaysia Super League by emulating the silky, short passing philosophy of top European clubs when they welcome table toppers Pahang to the Darul Aman Stadium on Saturday night.

Reigning champions Johor Darul Ta'zim will, meanwhile, get an immediate chance at redemption after Tuesday's 3-0 humbling to Japan's Gamba Osaka in an AFC Champions League playoff when they host Selangor in Larkin.

With the Southern Tigers having played one match less due to regional commitments, Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe knows how pivotal victory over Pahang could be.

"If you want to stay at the top, all home games is a must win," Tan told ESPN FC. "We have been consistent with our football so far. In Europe, the best teams play ground football with plenty of short passing.

"We can't compare ourselves to them, but we are trying to adapt to that style. The most important thing is the players must be inspired to play that way. When they are pressure free, they can produce their best football."

The Canaries are up against another high-flying side in Pahang, who have been rampant this season. The Elephants thumped T-Team 5-0 on Jan. 27, before a 1-0 win away to Sarawak last weekend to stay top.

"Pahang are playing well and have an experienced coach in Dollah Salleh. The players he has brought in have suited his style of play well, and we will need to be careful," added Tan.

Kedah's attacking brand of football has already helped them win the 2017 Charity Shield.

Kedah will need to keep close attention on Pahang's Nigerian forward Bright Dike, who netted in both those wins.

JDT, meanwhile, will look to return to winning ways in the MSL against a Selangor side who were abysmal in the 5-3 loss to PKNS FC last week.

Apart from the absence of Aidil Zafuan, the Southern Tigers are at full strength for this fixture, and will bank on Jeronimo Barrales and Ahmad Hazwan Bakri to penetrate a flimsy Selangor backline.

At the bottom of the pile, Penang coach Ashley Westwood was dealt a massive blow in search of his first win after being slapped with a four-match touchline ban by the Football Association of Malaysia.

Westwood received the hefty sentence, along with an RM2,000 fine, for insulting match officials and Perak coach Karl Heinz-Weigang in the 1-0 loss on Jan. 27.

The Englishman, who started his ban against T-Team, will be consigned to the stands when Penang host fellow strugglers Sarawak at Batu Kawan Stadium.

The winless coach, former boss of India's Bengaluru FC, will also miss crunch matches against Pahang (Feb. 18) and Kedah (Feb. 25).

Other MSL fixtures see PKNS hosting Perak, while Felda United welcome the visit of Kelantan.

Fixtures (Saturday)

PKNS FC vs. Perak

Felda United vs. Kelantan

JDT vs. Selangor

Kedah vs. Pahang

Melaka United vs. T-Team

Penang vs. Sarawak

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.