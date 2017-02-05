New JDT striker Gabriel Guerra to test Selangor's defence in MSL

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Necaxa
0
0
LIVE 34'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
JDT

MSL: New-look JDT attack to test Selangor

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Tampines' Raab plots 2017 success

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read
Geylang International

S.League: Hasrin predicts better Geylang

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read

Hebei building a real CSL contender

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read

Hariss expects to be in Spain by next week

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kedah FA

MSL: Stylish Kedah aim to take over at top

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Muang Thong fans in Thailand

Muang Thong United aim for Thai repeat

Premier League of Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
JDT coach Mario Gomez

Malaysia fall in rankings as Gomez lingers

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez

Tevez flops as Oscar shines in China debuts

AFC Champions League John Duerden
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

Aloisi lauds the Roar's shock Shenhua win

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

ACL: Tevez's Shanghai lose to Brisbane

AFC Champions League Michael Church
Read

Utd should be winning more games - Yorke

Manchester United Nicolas Anil
Read
Johor Crown Prince

Crown Prince pleased with JDT's progress

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home United win to book place

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

ACL: Oscar fires Shanghai SIPG to victory

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
JDT

ACL: JDT eliminated after Gamba thrashing

AFC Champions League ESPN Staff
Read

QPR's deepening Malaysia connection

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Read
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ father backs JDT owner for FAM role

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home Utd chase win vs. Crown

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

Hariss will succeed in Spain - Sundram

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

New JDT striker Gabriel Guerra to test Selangor's defence in MSL

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson preview the latest fixtures in the Malaysia Super League.
Ong Kim Swee and Brad Maloney are heading to England for a month-long training stint with QPR.

Selangor's defensive skills will be put to the test against a new-look Johor Darul Ta'zim frontline, following the arrival of Argentine striker Gabriel Guerra, who made the switch from sister club JDT II.

JDT became the first team to evoke the feeder-club rule, introduced by organisers Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership, which allows teams to make four changes outside the transfer window.

Johor Darul Ta'zimJohor Darul Ta'zim
SelangorSelangor
1:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Guerra, who scored six goals in three games for JDT II, will replace Jeronimo Barrales, who goes in the other direction to the second tier Premier League club.

The Red Giants will be planning to put the brakes on the hot shot, especially after the horror defending against PKNS FC last weekend, which culminated in a 5-2 defeat.

Selangor conceded a whopping five goals in 38 minutes in the thrashing, and since then, coach P. Maniam has been trying to rectify the problem.

"We have done a lot of individual drills in defence over the past week, in addition to strategising on how to defend collectively as a team," Maniam told ESPN FC.

"We must now apply all that methods on the pitch against JDT, who are a difficult side to beat."

The Southern Tigers have played a game less after they were given permission to push forward their clash against Kelantan to prepare for the AFC Champions League (ACL) playoff away to Gamba Osaka.

After being comprehensively beaten 3-0, Benjamin Mora will be eager to start putting points on the board to regain their domestic dominance, which saw them stay unbeaten at home throughout the 2016 season.

JDT began this season's campaign with a 1-1 draw against Kedah before beating Felda United 3-1 on Jan. 27.

JDT
Johor Darul Ta'zim will focus on the Malaysia Super League after they crashed out of the AFC Champions League.

Maniam is also ready to unleash his new playmaker Juliano Mineiro for the full 90 minutes.

"He is ready to play, and I can see a lot of positives in his game. He can create chances for others, and play with, or without, the ball."

The Brazilian-born Timorese playmaker made an instant impact against PKNS when he came on the second half, laying on a through pass for Forkey Doe to score a minute after coming on.

But JDT will be favourites to clinch this duel against a side who sold them almost all their best players.

Azrif Nasrulhaq, Nazmi Faiz, R. Gopinathan and Ahmad Hazwan Bakri were all offloaded to the reigning league champions, and some of them could feature on Saturday.

Nazmi Faiz played a bit part role in the ACL qualifiers, while national striker Hazwan could be given a start alongside Guerra.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.