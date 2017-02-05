New JDT striker Gabriel Guerra to test Selangor's defence in MSL

Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson preview the latest fixtures in the Malaysia Super League.

Ong Kim Swee and Brad Maloney are heading to England for a month-long training stint with QPR.

Selangor's defensive skills will be put to the test against a new-look Johor Darul Ta'zim frontline, following the arrival of Argentine striker Gabriel Guerra, who made the switch from sister club JDT II.

JDT became the first team to evoke the feeder-club rule, introduced by organisers Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership, which allows teams to make four changes outside the transfer window.

Guerra, who scored six goals in three games for JDT II, will replace Jeronimo Barrales, who goes in the other direction to the second tier Premier League club.

The Red Giants will be planning to put the brakes on the hot shot, especially after the horror defending against PKNS FC last weekend, which culminated in a 5-2 defeat.

Selangor conceded a whopping five goals in 38 minutes in the thrashing, and since then, coach P. Maniam has been trying to rectify the problem.

"We have done a lot of individual drills in defence over the past week, in addition to strategising on how to defend collectively as a team," Maniam told ESPN FC.

"We must now apply all that methods on the pitch against JDT, who are a difficult side to beat."

The Southern Tigers have played a game less after they were given permission to push forward their clash against Kelantan to prepare for the AFC Champions League (ACL) playoff away to Gamba Osaka.

After being comprehensively beaten 3-0, Benjamin Mora will be eager to start putting points on the board to regain their domestic dominance, which saw them stay unbeaten at home throughout the 2016 season.

JDT began this season's campaign with a 1-1 draw against Kedah before beating Felda United 3-1 on Jan. 27.

Johor Darul Ta'zim will focus on the Malaysia Super League after they crashed out of the AFC Champions League.

Maniam is also ready to unleash his new playmaker Juliano Mineiro for the full 90 minutes.

"He is ready to play, and I can see a lot of positives in his game. He can create chances for others, and play with, or without, the ball."

The Brazilian-born Timorese playmaker made an instant impact against PKNS when he came on the second half, laying on a through pass for Forkey Doe to score a minute after coming on.

But JDT will be favourites to clinch this duel against a side who sold them almost all their best players.

Azrif Nasrulhaq, Nazmi Faiz, R. Gopinathan and Ahmad Hazwan Bakri were all offloaded to the reigning league champions, and some of them could feature on Saturday.

Nazmi Faiz played a bit part role in the ACL qualifiers, while national striker Hazwan could be given a start alongside Guerra.

