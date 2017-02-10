Carlos Tevez suffers a shock debut defeat as Oscar shines in China

Shanghai Shenhua were knocked out of the AFC Champions League after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Brisbane Roar.

Shanghai is a city of contrasts, and that was certainly the case this week for the debuts of Oscar and Carlos Tevez, who made first competitive starts for their new Chinese Super League clubs.

While the Brazilian's went exactly to plan with Shanghai SIPG on Tuesday, Tevez and Shanghai Shenhua's season started on completely the wrong foot 24 hours later. However, in the long run, it may be a blessing in disguise.

With all the talk about the Argentine, his reported world-record salary and what he was going to do for these underachievers of Chinese football, Brisbane Roar had been forgotten. The AFC Champions League playoff was expected to be a formality. A one-legged affair in front of a passionate Hongkou Stadium crowd, with Tevez and Obafemi Martins, was supposed to herald a new era for a team who had historically struggled when expected to deliver.

Nobody had told the Australians, who swept into a second minute lead, and then added a second before the break in an aggressive, controlled and intelligent first half display that left the home teams frustrated. Jeered off at half-time, Shenhua had more of the ball in the second, but struggled to break down the well-organised backline. Tevez was as busy as you would expect, but had little impact, and less understanding with Martins.

Brisbane were everything that Shenhua were not: fluid, clinical and intelligent. The fact that this was Shanghai's first game of the season while Brisbane are past the halfway point in theirs was only a small defence.

Reaction on social media ranged between shock, and anger, with coach Gustavo Poyet bearing the brunt.

"What is the point of hiring expensive foreign coaches when they are no better than the ones who were already there," was one Weibo post that gained plenty of traction, summing up the feelings of many. Tevez's arrival meant that popular playmaker Giovanni Moreno was forced to move out wide, in search of the ball.

SIPG in contrast enjoyed themselves the day before against Sukhothai, the third-placed team from the 2016 Premier League of Thailand. Oscar opened the scoring with a smart finish. The former Chelsea star linked up well with the front three of Wu Lei, Elkesen and Hulk. Shanghai's midfield and attack are going to take some stopping when they click, even if there will be tougher times ahead.

Coach Andre Villas-Boas was delighted, and, perhaps a little relieved that facing a similarly rusty team from Thailand was a more comfortable ask than the battle-hardened and aggressive Aussies, marshalled by former Premier League striker John Aloisi.

The result puts SIPG into a tricky Champions League group. It is the team's second appearance in the competition after a debut last year ended at the quarterfinal stage. The other three teams have more formidable continental track records. Western Sydney Wanderers won the title in 2014, Urawa Reds lifted the trophy in 2007, while opening-day opponents FC Seoul were finalists in 2013 and, reached the last four on two occasions since.

For Villas-Boas, the question may be which to go for. Shanghai have the talent to win a first Chinese Super League title, or a first Asian Champions League. One of these trophies would go down very well. But to win both? That's a big ask, and the gruelling nature of the Champions League can do serious damage to a domestic challenge.

Who could forget Japanese giants Urawa, who let slip a 10-point J.League lead with just five games of the season remaining, after winning the 2007 Champions League? Third place and a quarterfinal in 2016 were not enough for Sven Goran Eriksson to keep his job.

For Shenhua, it is now simple: the Chinese Super League. The team may have finished second on eight occasions in the past two decades or so, but mismanagement had seen the Blues languish in mid-table in more recent memory. That left last season's fourth place as serious progress.

Yet, even here the club faltered when the pressure was on, as it so often does. With third place and Asia beckoning, Shenhua stumbled in the last few games, allowing SIPG to slip in. Only the fact that the top two teams in the league met in the FA Cup final sent the Blues into Asia at all. In some sense, Tevez was lucky to even have the chance.

It means that the target for Poyet is to produce a better finish than last season. The Asia exit hinders because the fans and media are already muttering that predecessor Gregorio Manzano would have done a better and cheaper job. But it frees the club from a second front that it is not really equipped to operate on.

If Poyet and Tevez can help the club get off to a good start at home, then all will be well. But if the points don't come quickly, then the pressure will. Shenhua are not yet ready to win the league or Asia, but expect a decent showing in the CSL. Top three is the target.

This week made that task a little easier, while showing that there is still plenty to be done for Tevez, Poyet and the rest. Oscar, meanwhile, will be feeling very comfortable indeed.

John Duerden covers Asian football for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnnyDuerden.