Home United beat Phnom Penh Crown to secure 2017 AFC Cup spot

Home United moved through to the group stage of the AFC Cup after a 3-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown in Tuesday night's second leg of their qualifying playoff saw them seal a 7-3 aggregate victory.

Adam Swandi got the Protectors on their way with a calm finish in the 14th minute, before second-half strikes by Stipe Plazibat and Amiruldin Asyraf capped off a dominant display by the hosts.

The victory at Jalan Besar Stadium secures Home their place in Group H of the AFC Cup where they will lock horns with Myanmar's Yadanarbon and Vietnamese outfit Than Quang Ninh for a knockout round berth.

Although they entered Tuesday's game leading on aggregate, Home had previously lamented their failure to make more of their dominance in last week's away leg.

They certainly looked eager to start in a positive manner, and had the first chance after six minutes.

Christopher van Huizen did well to hang up a cross at the back post, only for Faris Ramli to send a wild volley over.

Faris nearly had another opening in the 12th minute when he latched onto Plazibat's neat layoff and waltzed past a couple of challenges before being halted by a last-ditch tackle from Boris Kok.

But there was to be no denying the hosts two minutes later, with Faris again an integral figure.

Home United won 3-0 against Phnom Penh Crown on Tuesday night.

Skipping past a challenge inside his own half, he then proceeded to play a sublime 40-yard through-pass between the two opposition centre-backs. It paved the way for Adam to advance on goal and finish past Keo Soksela.

Home continued to boss proceedings, with the visitors struggling to create any openings of note, and could have extended their lead had they been more clinical.

Plazibat failed to capitalise on some hesitant defending as he was denied one-on-one by Soksela after racing through. Then a promising counterattack went to waste when Amiruldin Asyraf meekly failed to beat the last defender.

At this point, the Protectors were marching on into the group stage. But a brief period of complacency right after the restart nearly allowed Crown to get back into the contest.

First, Shane Booysen's speculative 25-yard drive was too hot to handle for Hassan Sunny, who then recovered well to deny Futa Nakamura on the follow-up.

From the resultant corner, Nakamura then met Booysen's delivery with a deft header. But he could only look on in agony as the ball came back off the bar.

It was beginning to look like a repeat of last Monday's clash, where Home allowed their opponents back into the contest.

But, in the 71st minute, any hopes of a Crown revival was extinguished when Adam was released down the right by Faris and played in a low cross for Plazibat to poke home.

Just for good measure, Home added a third with seven minutes remaining after Shamil Sharif forced his way past Seut Baraing. He advanced into the box and calmly picked out Amiruldin, who was left with a simple finish to seal off a convincing victory.

"We had a game plan," said Home coach Abdil Sharin. "We knew when we wanted to attack them and I can take nothing away from the players.

"As for the target of the team, we definitely want to take it one game at a time.

"The [opposition] teams in the AFC Cup are not easy [to beat] -- they are champions and that's why they're here."

On the other hand, Crown coach Sam Schweingruber lamented: "Obviously we are sad as the result is a big disappointment for us.

"We were confident we could do better than this and I don't think 3-0 is a fair reflection of certain parts of the game.

"I felt that we could have kept the clean sheet for longer -- the game would have been more interesting and better for us.

"To have lost the first leg and to then go behind in the first 10-15 minutes is very disappointing."

Home United: Hassan Sunny, Shamil Sharif, Irfan Fandi (Abdil Qaiyyim 86'), Sirina Camara, Juma'at Jantan, Song Ui-young (Aqhari Abdullah 76'), Izzdin Shafiq, Faris Ramli, Adam Swandi, Christopher van Huizen (Amiruldin Asyraf 14'), Stipe Plazibat

Phnom Penh Crown: Keo Soksela (Saveng Samnang 75'), Ouk Sovann, Choum Pisa, Boris Kok, Seut Baraing, Poy Ponvuthy, Choun Chanchav (Ouk Sothy 46'), Volodymyr Ordynskyi, Shane Booysen, Brak Thiva (Keo Sokngon 46'), Futa Nakamura

