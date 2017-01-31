Crown Prince of Johor allowed to run for FAM presidency by father

Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Braga
Estoril
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ father backs JDT owner for FAM role

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home Utd chase win vs. Crown

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

Hariss will succeed in Spain - Sundram

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

ACL: JDT aim to dictate terms vs. Gamba

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor FA

MSL: Selangor coach bemoans bad defence

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
PKNSPKNS
SelangorSelangor
5
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Penang FA

Penang target first MSL win vs. T-Team

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Lee Dong-Gook

CAS upholds Jeonbuk Motors' ACL ban

AFC Champions League Associated Press
Read

CSL power broadens with Ighalo move

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read
Malaysia coaches Ong Kim Swee and Brad Maloney

Malaysia's Ong, Maloney head to QPR

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Steve Kean and Sir Alex Ferguson

Older, wiser Steve Kean chases Asian glory

S.League Paul Murphy
Read
Kedah captain Baddrol with 2017 trophy

Kedah look to profit in absence of JDT

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Hariss Harun clinches loan deal in Spain

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Marquinhos and Lionel Messi in action during a match between Argentina and Brazil as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Lionel Messi could play in Singapore in June

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kelantan

Kelantan vs. JDT postponed due to ACL

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Johor Darul Ta'zim

JDT must believe against Gamba Osaka

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Singapore football legend Aleksandar Duric

Duric's World Cup dream for Singapore

Singapore Kelvin Leong
Read
Gary White

Gary White opens up about Chinese football

Football Asia John Duerden
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

JDT can beat Gamba in ACL - coach Mora

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
JDT captain Safiq Rahim

Safiq sparks JDT to ACL win in Thailand

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Crown Prince of Johor allowed to run for FAM presidency by father

The Crown Prince of Johor has worked wonders at Malaysian champions JDT.

Tunku Sultan Ismail has been nominated as the next man to lead Malaysian football after 14 affiliates from Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) pledged their support to his father Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at a closed door meeting ahead of next month's elections.

The FAM officials had converged at the royalty's Istana Pasir Pelangi to officially endorse the Crown Prince of Johor, otherwise known as TMJ, for the FAM presidency, and were given nod from the senior monarch.

"We want to see TMJ lead FAM," Melaka United affiliate Datuk Wira Yusoff Mahadi told NST Online.

"We are here to show our support to see him make changes within FAM. There is no other more suited candidate to lead the national body to a higher level than him."

"At the end of the meeting, his Dad granted him the approval, which TMJ has also agreed to take on the mantle at the elections."

TMJ's main rival at the national body's election on Mar. 25 could come in the form of former Kelantan president Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who also confirmed his challenge to take charge of Malaysian football.

Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Putrajaya Corporation president Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat are the other candidates in the running before FAM finalises its contenders by Feb. 13.

But both men are likely to rule themselves if TMJ confirms his participation.

The Johor Darul Ta'zim owner has been a vocal critic of the national body's organisation and decision-making, and is one of the key reasons why the elections were brought forward to this year from 2018.

TMJ had previously ruled himself out of the running on numerous occasions, insisting that he still has plenty to deliver for Johor football.

The firebrand royalty could, however, have a change of heart with the majority of the affiliates placing their trust in him.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey sits down for an exclusive interview with the Crown Prince of Johor and Chairman of JDT to discuss his vision for the future of the club.

The Football Association of Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Felda United, ATM FA were among those who attended the meeting on Monday.

Also showing their support were the Chinese, Malay, Indian Football Associations, as well as the Football Coaches Association of Malaysia.

The football-mad nation is in dire need of a football revolution after sliding down to 161st in the FIFA world rankings, guided by an organisation that has been accused of lacking in professionalism.

The incumbent president, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has publicly washed his hands of the post, and hasn't attended any FAM functions in a year.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.