Hariss Harun will succeed in Spain loan spell - coach Sundram

Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Hariss will succeed in Spain - Sundram

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

ACL: JDT aim to dictate terms vs. Gamba

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor FA

MSL: Selangor coach bemoans bad defence

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
PKNSPKNS
SelangorSelangor
5
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Penang FA

Penang target first MSL win vs. T-Team

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Lee Dong-Gook

CAS upholds Jeonbuk Motors' ACL ban

AFC Champions League Associated Press
Read

CSL power broadens with Ighalo move

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read
Malaysia coaches Ong Kim Swee and Brad Maloney

Malaysia's Ong, Maloney head to QPR

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
Steve Kean and Sir Alex Ferguson

Older, wiser Steve Kean chases Asian glory

S.League Paul Murphy
Read
Kedah captain Baddrol with 2017 trophy

Kedah look to profit in absence of JDT

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Hariss Harun clinches loan deal in Spain

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Marquinhos and Lionel Messi in action during a match between Argentina and Brazil as part of FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Lionel Messi could play in Singapore in June

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kelantan

Kelantan vs. JDT postponed due to ACL

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Johor Darul Ta'zim

JDT must believe against Gamba Osaka

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Singapore football legend Aleksandar Duric

Duric's World Cup dream for Singapore

Singapore Kelvin Leong
Read
Gary White

Gary White opens up about Chinese football

Football Asia John Duerden
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

JDT can beat Gamba in ACL - coach Mora

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
JDT captain Safiq Rahim

Safiq sparks JDT to ACL win in Thailand

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read

Borrello hits 4 as Brisbane thrash Global FC

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home Utd score four in Cambodia

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Hariss Harun will succeed in Spain loan spell - coach Sundram

ESPN FC's Yasmin Abdol Hamid and John Wilkinson break down Singapore and Malaysia's groups for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Top Singapore coaches have tipped national midfielder Hariss Harun to succeed in Spain -- if he can quickly adapt to the weather.

The 26-year-old is joining third-tier Spanish side CE L'Hospitalet on a one-year loan deal from Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim for 2017.

His Singapore boss V. Sundramoorthy says that Hariss has the qualities of being adaptable and hard-working, which will help him to do well.

"For me, it boils down to the player's personality," Sundramoorthy told the New Paper.

"Hariss is a person who can adapt to challenges ... he's hardworking and very positive.

"You can put him anywhere ... he will strive to do his best and perform."

Singapore national team captain Hariss Harun has joined Spanish side CE L'Hospitalet on a one-year loan deal.

Sundram played for Swiss side FC Basel in the 1988-89 season, adding that Hariss would have to overcome the challenge of adapting to different pitches and weather.

"To be honest, I think it would take one or two seasons for a footballer from this region to get used to playing football in those conditions," he said. "So the key is how fast Hariss can adapt to the conditions there.

"Coming from a place with a hot climate, and jumping into one so cold wasn't ideal, but you have to learn to adapt."

His former LionsXII boss Fandi Ahmad, who played for Dutch club FC Groningen in the mid 1980's, added that Hariss will need to pick up key Spanish phrases to fit in with his teammates.

"One of the toughest things will be the language because not all the Spanish players will be able to speak English," said Fandi.

"What I did in Groningen was to get a roommate who spoke English, so if I did not know anything, I would ask him.

"Gradually, I spoke more and more to other teammates who knew a bit of English and, by three months, I could converse in Dutch."

It won't be the first time that Hariss has been on a Spanish football pitch. In 2007, he was the Singapore winner of a Nike content that secured him a week-long training stint at Barcelona's La Masia academy.

Hariss will return to Singapore in late March ahead of his nation's first match in the third round of 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying. They will face Bahrain in Riffa on Mar. 28, with Turkmenistan and Chinese Taipei the other teams in Group E.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.