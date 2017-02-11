Hasrin Jailani predicts Geylang International improvement in S.League

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Geylang International

S.League: Hasrin predicts better Geylang

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read

Hebei building a real CSL contender

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read

Hariss expects to be in Spain by next week

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
Kedah FA

MSL: Stylish Kedah aim to take over at top

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Muang Thong fans in Thailand

Muang Thong United aim for Thai repeat

Premier League of Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
JDT coach Mario Gomez

Malaysia fall in rankings as Gomez lingers

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez

Tevez flops as Oscar shines in China debuts

AFC Champions League John Duerden
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

Aloisi lauds the Roar's shock Shenhua win

AFC Champions League AAP
Read
Shanghai Shenhua vs. Brisbane Roar

ACL: Tevez's Shanghai lose to Brisbane

AFC Champions League Michael Church
Read

Utd should be winning more games - Yorke

Manchester United Nicolas Anil
Read
Johor Crown Prince

Crown Prince pleased with JDT's progress

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home United win to book place

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

ACL: Oscar fires Shanghai SIPG to victory

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read
JDT

ACL: JDT eliminated after Gamba thrashing

AFC Champions League ESPN Staff
Read

QPR's deepening Malaysia connection

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Read
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ father backs JDT owner for FAM role

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Home United

AFC Cup: Home Utd chase win vs. Crown

AFC Cup Gabriel Tan
Read

Hariss will succeed in Spain - Sundram

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read
JDT coach Benjamin Mora

ACL: JDT aim to dictate terms vs. Gamba

AFC Champions League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor FA

MSL: Selangor coach bemoans bad defence

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
 By Gabriel Tan
Share
Tweet
   

Hasrin Jailani predicts Geylang International improvement in S.League

Geylang International
Geylang International say they're capable of beating any team in the S.League in 2017.

Geylang International have their sights set on reaching lofty heights when the 2017 S.League season kicks off at the end of the month.

Traditionally one of Singapore football's more celebrated clubs, the past few years have seen the Eagles encounter trying times, although they took a significant step in the right direction last year.

In his first season as a senior coach, Hasrin Jailani performed admirably to guide his side to a fifth-place finish in the S.League, and they were only pipped to an AFC Cup spot by Home United on goal difference.

Having done reasonably well in his maiden campaign, Hasrin has decided to largely keep his faith in the same group, retaining 14 players from last season, including Japanese centre-back Yuki Ichikawa, seasoned campaigners like Isa Halim and Nor Azli Yusoff, and current Singapore internationals such as Gabriel Quak and Faritz Hameed.

Hasrin admits that, on paper, they may not have made as many reinforcements as their counterparts like Warriors FC, Hougang United and Home United.

Nonetheless, he is quietly confident that stability and familiarity will stand them in good stead this year.

"Of course, in whatever job you're in, there will always be targets set that you must try and meet," Hasrin told ESPN FC.

"We're aware that all the other teams have really strengthened while we, on the other hand, retained 14 players and did not bring in any new local players.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz breakdown the next iteration of the S. League and who may challenge Albirex Niigata.
Jason Dasey and John Wilkinson discuss Tampines Rovers' new manager Jurgen Raab, and how he can bring glory to the club.
Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts break down the Singapore stars playing overseas in the second divisions.

"But this doesn't mean we're giving up on our ambitions for this season.

"Before a ball is kicked, everyone stands an equal chance to we will just focus on fighting for each other.

"Especially considering a lot of these boys have now been together for one year, hopefully this can be a positive thing for us."

Two new faces who are expected to feature prominently are Argentine playmaker Ricardo Sendra and Costa Rican striker Victor Coto. They replace Carlos Delgado and Mark Hartmann as Geylang's two other imports this year.

With a good balance of experience and youth at his disposal, Hasrin sees no reason why the Eagles cannot match it with the title challengers -- should they be able to find some consistency.

"It is my belief that, if we can play to our best, we can definitely match any other side in the league," added the former Singapore international.

"We know that perhaps we don't have as much depth as last season, so we'll have to be wary of injuries and suspensions.

"But I have faith in these players and now it's all about putting in the hard work and seeing how far it takes us."

Geylang International squad for 2017 S.League season

Goalkeepers: Nur Amin Malik, Syazwan Buhari

Defenders: Anders Aplin, Yuki Ichikawa, Darren Teh, Faritz Hameed, Safirul Sulaiman, Al-Qaasimy Rahman, Fahrish Khan

Midfielders: Isa Halim, Umar Akhbar, Gabriel Quak, Ricardo Sendra, Shahfiq Ghani, Stanely Ng, Nor Azli Yusoff, Taufiq Ghani

Forwards: Victor Coto, Amy Recha, Shawal Anuar

Gabriel Tan is a radio and TV pundit who writes for ESPN FC and The New Paper on Southeast Asian football. Twitter: @gabetan13.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.