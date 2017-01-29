Penang and under-fire Westwood target first MSL win against T-Team

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss Faiz Subri's homecoming after his amazing free kick earned him FIFA's Puskas award.

Penang will be desperate for a maiden win of the 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL) season to climb out of the drop zone, when they make the short trip to take on T-Team on Saturday.

New coach Ashley Westwood is already under immense pressure after seeing his newly assembled, young outfit crash to two consecutive defeats against Selangor and Perak in their first two games.

Westwood may also not be on the touchlines for this crunch fixture, after he was sent off in the 1-0 defeat against Perak last Saturday.

Penang had earlier lost 2-0 to Selangor in the 2017 MSL opener on Jan. 21.

But the 40-year-old is putting his hopes on getting Papua New Guinea striker Nigel Dabinyaba, who is back fit for the T-Team clash.

"Nigel will make a difference when he is fit. I'm sure he will score a lot of goals for us. He is not far away from recovery. If not this Saturday, he will play next Saturday," Westwood told The Star on Monday.

Westwood also claimed his sending off was just a misunderstanding, but the pressure is mounting on the Englishman who won two I-League titles in three seasons with Bengaluru FC.

His intense training sessions and high-discipline approach has yet to rub off on the team, who are still winless and goalless.

Much is expected from Penang, who only escaped relegation on the last day of the previous campaign.

In addition to buying three new imports in Dabingyaba, English-born Hong Kong centre-back Andy Russell and Australian Diogo Ferreira, they also roped in some seasoned former internationals.

K. Reuben, Syed Adney and Yong Kuong Yong have all come in to add experience to a young squad which is expected to center around Jafri Firdaus Chew, S. Kumaahran and Failee Ghazli.

