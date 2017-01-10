Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Perak want stadium ban lifted for MSL opener against Pahang

Perak FA
Perak are hoping to have their stadium ban lifted for Saturday's opening game against Pahang.

Perak are fighting to open their 2017 Malaysia Super League campaign against Pahang in front of a capacity crowd on Saturday, instead of an empty stadium, after they were penalised by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The silver state were fined RM47,500 and given a three-match stadium ban, starting with the 2017 MSL. That followed violent scenes on Aug. 6 last year, which saw their fans clash with Johor Darul Ta'zim supporters.

"We have already appealed, and are waiting to hear the good news from FAM. It will not only be a loss to Perak FA, but also the organisers in terms of revenue, if this match is played at an empty stadium," Perak manager Datuk Jamal Mohd Aris told Berita Harian.

Apart from the ban, which could mar their start to the new season, the Bos Gaurus are shaping well for a successful domestic campaign.

They have retained the services of 82-year-old coach Karl Heinz Weigang, and purchased quality local and foreign signings to make an impact this year.

Former Selangor trio Shahrom Kalam, Hafiz Kamal and Abdul Hadi Yahya will add depth, while a trio deemed surplus to JDT requirements -- Nazrin Nawi, Jasazrin Jamaluddin and Zaquan Adha -- should also impress.

Besides that, Perak have also signed Palestine striker Yashir Pinto from Melaka United, along with former Germany U19 midfielder Faton Toski and Bulgarian forward Vladislav Mirchev.

Meanwhile, the league organisers Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) have appealed to the competing teams to be professional by completing their players' registration in time.

The initial 20-player registration date closed on Jan. 6, and the final deadline is Jan. 22.

Among the issues FMLLP is facing includes incomplete contracts, unverified medical reports and non-inclusive insurance coverage.

"Teams who fail to complete registration will not be able to register their players for the start of season. Player registration takes up to 48 hours, so teams need to register them as soon as possible," said FMLLP chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam in a statement.

