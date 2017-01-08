Hadin Azman predicts Felda United to make impact in 2017 AFC Cup

Hadin Azman, right, was the target of JDT last season before opting to stay with Felda United.

Felda United winger Hadin Azman foresees big things for his team in the 2017 season as the Malaysia Super League runners up delve into continental action for the first time.

Top of Hadin's priorities is to lift the Malaysia FA Cup, and to help produce good results in the 2017 AFC Cup. Felda will be in Group G, alongside Vietnam league champions Hanoi T&T, Singapore's Tampines Rovers and Ceres-Negros FC, of the Philippines.

"Our target is surely to land at least one trophy in 2017. The FA Cup would be perfect since it's the quickest prize we can get our hands on, plus it offers a slot to the AFC Cup," Hadin told ESPN FC.

"We also want to do well in the AFC Cup. For me, it will be a new experience playing against teams from other countries. The game play is different, the pace is quicker, and the fixtures come thick and fast."

2016 was an interesting year for the left-footer.

Initially, at the heart beat of Irfan Bakti's zippy passing side, Hadin's season was hampered by injury midway through the MSL campaign.

After rejecting an offer from eventual champions Johor Darul Ta'zim, Hadin returned to help Felda finish second in the MSL.

He was then summoned to the national squad, and continued to show his quality with a vital equaliser against Afghanistan in an October friendly.

Hadin's goal in only his second national appearance earned him a berth to the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup where he made sporadic appearances in the group stage.

Despite ending the year strongly, the former Harimau Muda B startlet is not guaranteed a starting berth in Felda's season opener against PKNS FC on Jan. 21.

"The players we have signed so far all come with experience and good reputation. The competition will be high, so I have to work hard and fight for my place in every game. Nothing can be taken for granted," he said.

The Settlers have snapped up Argentine strikers Gaston Cellerino and Lucas Cano for the new campaign.

National forward Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and 2016 MSL local top scorer Fazrul Hazli are the other names roped in by new coach Azmi Mohamed.

Captain Shukor Adan and Liberian playmaker Zah Rahan Krangar have also stayed on to make up for the loss of some key players from 2016.

Syamim Yahya and Christie Jayaseelan were snapped up by Pahang while Selangor were reunited with Francis Forkey Doe.

"The new coach has been working well with us. It is now up to us to help each other and show that performance on the field," Hadin said.

Unfashionable Felda pushed JDT for much of the season in the 2016 MSL. Their second position on the table saw them finish six points above third-placed Kedah FA, and 14 points above Kelantan in fourth.

