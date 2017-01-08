Hadin Azman predicts Felda United to make impact in 2017 AFC Cup

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lille
St Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
1
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arouca
Estoril
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tijuana
Puebla
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Felda player Hadin Azman

AFC Cup: Felda Utd aim to make big splash

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read

CSL spending threatens Evergrande's dominant run

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Singapore defender Daniel Bennett

Bennett joins Tampines Rovers in S.League

S.League ESPN Staff
Read

Azhar back to inspire Hougang United

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read

Malaysia, Singapore unmoved in rankings

FIFA Rankings ESPN Staff
Read

Dollah aims to bring glory back to Pahang

Malaysia Super League Gabriel Tan
Read
Gary White

Ex-Guam boss in running for U21 job

England Paul Murphy
Read
Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe

MSL: Kedah's Syazwan eyes early JDT scalp

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Asia deserves more World Cup spots - AFC

World Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Faiz Subri leaves for FIFA Puskas award

FIFA Puskas winner Faiz Subri back home

Malaysia Nicolas Anil
Read
David Beckham celebrates in 1996

Faiz Subri bends it like Beckham

FIFA Puskas Award Jason Dasey
Read

S.League clubs probed over CPF breach

S.League ESPN Staff
Read

Malaysia in mess despite Faiz win - TMJ

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Faiz Subri with Puskas award trophy

Faiz win 'could change Malaysian football'

FIFA Football Awards Nicolas Anil
Read
Faiz Subri with Puskas award trophy

Faiz wins FIFA Puskas award, meets Sir Alex

FIFA Football Awards Nicolas Anil
Read
PDRM midfielder Safuwan Baharudin

'I chose PDRM FA over Kedah' - Safuwan

Malaysia Premier League Jason Dasey
Read

Safuwan drops to Malaysia second division

Malaysia Premier League ESPN Staff
Read
Leroy Lita of Sisaket in Thailand

Ex-Prem striker Lita moves to Thailand

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read

Singapore could host ICC giants in July

International Champions Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Buriram United

Buriram's comeback win for Mekong glory

Mekong Club Championship Paul Murphy
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

Hadin Azman predicts Felda United to make impact in 2017 AFC Cup

Felda player Hadin Azman
Hadin Azman, right, was the target of JDT last season before opting to stay with Felda United.

Felda United winger Hadin Azman foresees big things for his team in the 2017 season as the Malaysia Super League runners up delve into continental action for the first time.

Top of Hadin's priorities is to lift the Malaysia FA Cup, and to help produce good results in the 2017 AFC Cup. Felda will be in Group G, alongside Vietnam league champions Hanoi T&T, Singapore's Tampines Rovers and Ceres-Negros FC, of the Philippines.

"Our target is surely to land at least one trophy in 2017. The FA Cup would be perfect since it's the quickest prize we can get our hands on, plus it offers a slot to the AFC Cup," Hadin told ESPN FC.

"We also want to do well in the AFC Cup. For me, it will be a new experience playing against teams from other countries. The game play is different, the pace is quicker, and the fixtures come thick and fast."

2016 was an interesting year for the left-footer.

Semoga dipermudahkan segala urusan pada tahun ini ���� FUFC2017

A photo posted by Hadin Azman (@mhmdhdnazmn) on

Initially, at the heart beat of Irfan Bakti's zippy passing side, Hadin's season was hampered by injury midway through the MSL campaign.

After rejecting an offer from eventual champions Johor Darul Ta'zim, Hadin returned to help Felda finish second in the MSL.

He was then summoned to the national squad, and continued to show his quality with a vital equaliser against Afghanistan in an October friendly.

Hadin's goal in only his second national appearance earned him a berth to the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup where he made sporadic appearances in the group stage.

Despite ending the year strongly, the former Harimau Muda B startlet is not guaranteed a starting berth in Felda's season opener against PKNS FC on Jan. 21.

"The players we have signed so far all come with experience and good reputation. The competition will be high, so I have to work hard and fight for my place in every game. Nothing can be taken for granted," he said.

The Settlers have snapped up Argentine strikers Gaston Cellerino and Lucas Cano for the new campaign.

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss Faiz Subri's homecoming after his amazing free kick earned him FIFA's Puskas award.
Faiz Subri has been awarded FIFA's Puskas Award for his physics defying free-kick for Penang in the Malaysian Super League.
Jason Dasey and Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz dive into Ken Ilso's move to Kedah and his potential in Malaysia.

National forward Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and 2016 MSL local top scorer Fazrul Hazli are the other names roped in by new coach Azmi Mohamed.

Captain Shukor Adan and Liberian playmaker Zah Rahan Krangar have also stayed on to make up for the loss of some key players from 2016.

Syamim Yahya and Christie Jayaseelan were snapped up by Pahang while Selangor were reunited with Francis Forkey Doe.

"The new coach has been working well with us. It is now up to us to help each other and show that performance on the field," Hadin said.

Unfashionable Felda pushed JDT for much of the season in the 2016 MSL. Their second position on the table saw them finish six points above third-placed Kedah FA, and 14 points above Kelantan in fourth.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.