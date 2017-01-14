Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Veteran Daniel Bennett joins Tampines Rovers to continue S.League journey

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss the future of the S.League after CEO, Lim Chin, announced he will step down in March.

Singapore international defender Daniel Bennett has signed a season-long contract to turn out for Tampines Rovers in the S.League.

Bennett, 39, has been a free agent since leaving Geylang International and was a key member of V.Sundramoorthy's Singapore side that exited the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup at the group stages.

With 128 caps for Singapore, Bennett is also one of the most decorated players at club level, having won the S.League title on five occasions, while also claiming two Singapore Cup winners' medals.

Tampines coach Akbar Nawas will bank on Bennett's experience and reprise the centre-back partnership with Madhu Mohana, another of Tampines' new signings.

Singapore defender Daniel Bennett
Daniel Bennett has played 128 matches for Singapore.

"Tampines have always been one of the league's top clubs. They have a lot of quality and experienced national players and were unlucky not to win anything last year," Bennett told the Straits Times.

"I hope to be part of a squad that can achieve something really good this season.

"I was disappointed to leave Geylang but football is about change. You'll get used to it. I'd say things worked out well for me."

The Stags will be looking to return to past glories and have bolstered their squad with former Croatia Under-17 captain Ivan Dzoni, Japanese winger Ryutaro Megumi and Singapore forward Khairul Amri.

Tampines are currently in Malaysia for a five-day preseason training tour where they will take on Terengganu and T-Team to continue their preparations for the next season.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

