Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
2
1
FT
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
 By Gabriel Tan
Share
Tweet
   

Azhar Sairudin back wiser and stronger to inspire Hougang United in S.League

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss the future of the S.League after CEO, Lim Chin, announced he will step down in March.

It was at the end of 2014 when Azhar Sairudin left Hougang United as a talented player, brimming with unfulfilled potential, looking to take the next big step in his career.

Following two years at Home United, traditional powerhouses in the S.League, he is back at the Hougang Stadium, with the reputation of being one of the competition's elite playmakers -- and a full Singapore international to boot.

The return of the 30-year-old is just one of the reasons why many are expecting big things from the Cheetahs in 2017. They have talented, young coach Philippe Aw taking charge, as well as the arrival of other quality signings like Japanese centre-back Atsushi Shirota and Spanish striker Pablo Rodriguez.

Having established himself as a real favourite of the Hougang faithful last time out, Azhar admits there has been nothing but positive vibes thus far in his homecoming.

"It's a good opportunity, and it feels great with the way everybody has welcomed me back," he told ESPN FC, following Thursday's friendly against Pahang, which ended in a 3-1 victory for the Malaysian outfit.

"Since I last spent four years here, the fan-base has grown even bigger, and it's nice that they still remember me."

Now, with an enhanced reputation, Azhar is under no illusions that expectations will be higher in the coming campaign.

One positive, however, is the fact that he will be once again plying his trade under Aw, the same coach whom he played a key role for at Home for one-and-a-half seasons.

"I think it'll be easier for me with coach Philippe around, rather than having to start all over again, which, at my age, isn't as easy," explained Azhar.

"We have so many good, up-and-coming players and, for me, it doesn't matter if I start or not.

" [Aw] knows when is the right time to put me in his plans and, as long as everyone does their part, I think we'll have a good season.

"I know that perhaps I may now be a more recognisable face in the league, but I will still continue to just focus on contributing what I can for the team."

Along with seasoned campaigners like Azhar, Shirota and Fumiya Kogure, Hougang boast their fair share of talented youngsters like M. Anumanthan, Iqbal Hussain and Fareez Farhan.

The blend of experience and youth has led to talk that the Cheetahs could go on to achieve success in 2017. However, their returning playmaker insists he and his teammates won't get ahead of themselves.

"We won't really bother about what people are saying," he added.

"We're still a new team with the players retained from last season, and the new arrivals still gelling together, so we'll just keep our feet on the ground.

"Anything can happen in football, as we saw last season when Hougang were top of the table early on [before ultimately finishing in sixth position].

"We don't want to pay too much attention to all of that.

"We have one more solid month to work together and, hopefully, everything goes well and we can start the season positively."

Hougang's preseason preparations will continue with a trip to Thailand next week, where they are scheduled to play friendlies against Air Force Central, Pattaya United and Army United.

Gabriel Tan is a radio and TV pundit who writes for ESPN FC and The New Paper on Southeast Asian football. Twitter: @gabetan13.

Comments

