Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia unmoved in latest FIFA rankings

Thailand moved within four spots of being the highest-ranked nation in Southeast Asia, as almost all countries including Malaysia and Singapore remain unmoved in the latest FIFA rankings.

Kiatisuk Senamuang's 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup-winning side remained in 126th place, four rungs behind the tournament co-hosts Philippines, who failed to make the tournament's semifinals.

Malaysia and Singapore, who also crashed out in the group stages, remained in 161st and 165th, respectively.

Vietnam fell two spots to 136, while the tournament's Group A host Myanmar sit in 159th spot.

Indonesia, who fell 3-2 to Thailand in the two-legged final in December, dropped two rungs to 173.

The Merah Putih, however, are tipped to slowly inch their way up the world rankings table following a phenomenal display in the regional showcase.

Alfred Riedl's men played only four friendlies after returning from a year-long FIFA ban in May last year, but displayed a united performance throughout the tournament, despite falling short at the final hurdle.

Cambodia and Brunei are the only two ASEAN countries to rise in the rankings.

Cambodia jumped one rung to sit above Indonesia on 172, while Brunei climbed one spot to 189.

Singapore failed to make it out of the group stages for a second consecutive tournament.

These countries will have a chance to boost their standings soon, with the 2019 Asian Cup qualifiers looming in March.

Malaysia and Singapore, who were one of the bigger disappointments after their early exits in the AFF Cup, will be hoping to make amends, and start the New Year on a winning note.

Both countries are expected to hold their football elections in 2017, and are hard pressed for measures to swiftly plug gaping holes in their respective national bodies.

Grassroots and youth development remain among the major concerns, ahead of other woes compounding their domestic leagues.

The S.League saw a poor turnout throughout the season, while Malaysian clubs like Kelantan and Selangor mismanaged their funds, which resulted in salary delays to the staff and players.

