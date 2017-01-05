Kedah midfielder Syazwan Zainon wants Charity Shield win over JDT

Jason Dasey and Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz dive into Ken Ilso's move to Kedah and his potential in Malaysia.

Kedah midfielder Syazwan Zainon says winning the Charity Shield at the expense of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will be a massive boost for the Canaries to emulate another stupendous domestic campaign.

The Malaysia Cup champions travel to take on reigning Malaysia Super League (MSL) conquerors JDT in the season opener at the Larkin Stadium on Jan. 20.

Syazwan, who will most likely sit out the match as he recovers from a leg injury, underlined the importance and significance of beating JDT on their home turf.

"We want to win the Charity Shield, to continue with a wonderful season we had in 2016. It will be a massive boost if we can start the season with another piece of silverware," Syazwan told ESPN FC.

"But it won't be easy, because JDT have beefed up their squad and are unbeaten on home turf."

The winger played the final 20 minutes of the 2-0 friendly win over Felcra FC on Wednesday night, and later spent almost 40 minutes posing for autographs with the 500 odd Kedah fans who showed up.

The crowd favourite is looking to recover from his setback as soon as possible to play a part in Kedah's early season.

Syazwan is optimistic that he and teammates can produce another grand season like 2016, which saw them finish third in the MSL, reach the FA Cup semifinal and end the year with the Malaysia Cup title.

"We are pretty much the same side from 2016. Most of the players have been retained, and all of us knows what the coach wants."

Kedah are looking to finalise their squad in the coming week.

Tan Cheng Hoe is still on the hunt for an Asian defender to bolster his squad for the new season.

Coach Tan Cheng Hoe is on the hunt for an Asian defender to complete his foreign legion, having retained Liridon Krasniqi and signed Sandro and Ken Ilso.

Syazwan, who was full of running in the friendly win as he eases into the comeback trail, is also positive his side can match JDT in the league.

"The ball is round, so anything can happen," he said with a smile.

"As long as we work hard for each other, we should be able to produce the results on the pitch."

JDT meanwhile warmed up for the Charity Shield with a 1-0 defeat to Thailand side Air Force Central FC on Wednesday.

The Southern Tigers will next play Buriram United FC on Saturday.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.