By ESPN Staff
Share
Tweet
   

Asia 'deserves' more spots in expanded World Cup - AFC president Khalifa

Gab Marcotti joins Outside the Lines to discuss the reasons behind moving the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026.
Shaka Hislop expresses his disapproval at FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams.
Gab Marcotti explains why FIFA's decision to expand the World Cup to 48 teams has its benefits, but not everyone agrees.

An expanded World Cup will benefit Asian nations, according to Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, the president of the Asian Football Confederation.

The FIFA council meeting decided on Tuesday to increase the number of participating teams from 32 to 48 for the 2026 World Cup onwards.

The 2014 edition in Brazil had only four of the 32 nations from the AFC -- Japan, South Korea, Iran and Australia.

"We believe that Asia, as the biggest continent, deserves more slots compared with the current quota, looking at the economic power it has, and the popularity for the game in Asia, in addition to the huge development for football at all levels," Shaikh Salman said in an official statement.

The 51-year-old from Bahrain attended Tuesday's FIFA council, which agreed to a new tournament format as the number of participating teams was raised by 50 percent.

AFC boss Shaikh Salman says that World Cup expansion goes hand in hand with Asian development.

For Russia 2018, four Asian nations will gain direct entry, with the fifth-placed side from qualifying facing an intercontinental playoff against the fourth-placed team from CONCACAF.

Australia's governing body agreed that Asia deserved the chance to have more World Cup places.

"Australia is part of the Asian Football Confederation where the most significant growth and investment is occurring, and we expect this trend to continue over the coming years leading up to the World Cup expansion," Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop told the FFA's official website.

"As the quality of Asian football continues to improve, AFC Member Associations will justifiably deserve greater representation at the FIFA World Cup."

The third round of AFC World Cup qualifying will resume on March 23, with Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia currently on track for places at Russia 2018.

Third-placed sides Uzbekistan and Australia would potentially need to face off in the fourth round before earning the right to participate in the intercontinental playoff.

