S.League clubs probed over CPF non-payment to Prime League players

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

S.League clubs probed over CPF breach

S.League ESPN Staff
Read

Malaysia in mess despite Faiz win - TMJ

Malaysia ESPN Staff
Read
Faiz Subri with Puskas award trophy

Faiz win 'could change Malaysian football'

FIFA Football Awards Nicolas Anil
Read
Faiz Subri with Puskas award trophy

Faiz wins FIFA Puskas award, meets Sir Alex

FIFA Football Awards Nicolas Anil
Read
PDRM midfielder Safuwan Baharudin

'I chose PDRM FA over Kedah' - Safuwan

Malaysia Premier League Jason Dasey
Read

Safuwan drops to Malaysia second division

Malaysia Premier League ESPN Staff
Read
Leroy Lita of Sisaket in Thailand

Ex-Prem striker Lita moves to Thailand

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read

Singapore could host ICC giants in July

International Champions Cup ESPN Staff
Read
Buriram United

Buriram's comeback win for Mekong glory

Mekong Club Championship Paul Murphy
Read
Faiz Subri leaves for FIFA Puskas award

Faiz wants selfie with Ronaldo in Zurich

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
PSM Makassar coach Robert Alberts in Bali

Alberts named Indonesian coach of year

Indonesia Jason Dasey
Read

Hafiz Sujad completes move to Thailand

Singapore ESPN Staff
Read

Will Witsel be the last big star in China?

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny

Home GK Hassan hopes for Thailand return

S.League ESPN Staff
Read
Kelantan 2016 team for FA Cup tie in February

MSL: Kelantan given cash lifeline for 2017

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Conca leaves Oscar big shoes to fill

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
S.League CEO Lim Chin

Five things the S.League CEO must do

Singapore Gabriel Tan
Read

Madhu's long throws for Tampines in ACL

AFC Champions League ESPN Staff
Read
Selangor coach Zainal Abidin

Zainal pleads with Selangor to let him go

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
PDRM defender K. Reuben

MSL: Westwood signs K. Reuben at Penang

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

S.League clubs probed over CPF non-payment to Prime League players

The alleged CPF breaches relate to the Prime League, Singapore football's second tier.

Ahead of the 2017 season, S.League clubs are being investigated for the possible non-payment of Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

CPF is a compulsory comprehensive savings plan to fund retirement that all Singapore employers must pay to their workers.

According to the Straits Times, at least one S.League club has failed to pay all of their CPF contributions for the last five years. It is believed that the non-payments are related to the club's Prime League, or reserve team.

"The CPF Board takes a serious view of employers who do not fulfil their CPF obligations to their employees," a CPF Board spokesman said.

"Investigations are ongoing, and the CPF Board will not hesitate to take action against any football club that failed to make the requisite CPF contributions for their players."

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss the future of the S.League after CEO, Lim Chin, announced he will step down in March.

Players in the Prime League are given a maximum of S$300 in training allowances to cover transport and meal expenses. One club revealed that they were unaware that they needed to declare this to the CPF Board, but have since corrected their procedure.

The S.League said that clubs had been notified of the rules, and were ensuring that they will all be compliant from the 2017 season onwards.

"The S-League understands that the clubs had, in the past, been under the perception that the allowance paid to the Prime League players did not necessitate CPF contribution," an S.League spokesman said.

"The respective clubs concerned are in the process of resolving the matter with the CPF Board. We are confident that the clubs will be able to quickly and fairly resolve this matter. The S-League shall provide the relevant assistance to the clubs where possible."

The S.League is facing a challenging year, with sluggish sponsorship of local clubs, and the news that CEO Lim Chin will be stepping down at the end of March. The new season begins next month. 

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.