 By Jason Dasey
Safuwan Bahrudin chose to stay at PDRM over move to Kedah

Safuwan Baharudin and PDRM teammates Amir Saiful Badeli and K. Reuben
Safuwan Bahrudin, centre, will stay second tier side PDRM FA for 2017, despite other interest within Malaysia.

Singapore midfielder Safuwan Baharudin says he has no regrets about having to play in the Malaysian second division this season because he wants to show his loyalty to PDRM FA.

The talented 26-year-old seemed poised for a move to 2016 Malaysia Cup champions Kedah, with several other top flight sides interested in his services.

But in the end, Safuwan decided to stay with the Malaysian police side, who were relegated on the final day of the 2016 Malaysia Super League season.

"It hasn't been easy. The last few days have been all about FAS and PDRM discussing my situation," Safuwan told ESPN FC in an exclusive interview.

"I was told that Kedah wanted to buy out my contract. The last few days were hectic, but my mind was about PDRM because from day one they were there for me."

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019.
Jason Dasey and Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz dive into Ken Ilso's move to Kedah and his potential in Malaysia.
ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz breakdown the next iteration of the S. League and who may challenge Albirex Niigata.

Safuwan caught the eye of PDRM and other Malaysian sides after his strong performances for LionsXII. The Singapore outfit won the 2013 MSL under V. Sundramoorthy and lifted the 2015 FA Cup with Fandi Ahmad as coach.

He also had a six-game loan spell with Melbourne City in 2015, scoring two goals, as he became the first Singaporean to play in the A-League.

Safuwan has made no secret about his desire to try his hand in the other big leagues of Asia. But for now, he will have to adjust to life in the Malaysian second tier.

"I am okay about playing in division two. PDRM have new faces so I hope that it can be better than last season," he said.

"From the start, PDRM initially wanted me so I didn't turn my sight to change to Kedah because Kedah came in late. I am sure about my decision."

PDRM face Penang, who preserved their top-flight status at the expense of the police side last season, in a friendly in Georgetown on Tuesday night.

Jason Dasey is ESPN FC Senior Editor in Singapore. An ex-World Cup & EPL host, he has also been a CNN and BBC broadcaster. Twitter: @JasonDasey.

