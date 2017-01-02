Previous
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Safuwan Baharudin not going to Kedah, stays with PDRM in second tier

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019.
Jason Dasey and Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz dive into Ken Ilso's move to Kedah and his potential in Malaysia.
ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz breakdown the next iteration of the S. League and who may challenge Albirex Niigata.

One of Singapore's top players will be plying his trade in the Malaysian second division this year, with the news that former A-League defender Safuwan Baharudin will be staying with relegated PDRM FA.

The 25-year-old made the announcement that he would remain with the Malaysian police side for the second year of his loan spell on his Instagram page on Monday afternoon.

"I remain with the police for the 2017 season!" he wrote.

Safuwan had been linked with a move last week to 2016 Malaysia Cup champions, Kedah. But it was unclear if the Malaysia Super League outfit would be willing to pay a reported fee of RM 100,000 to Football Association of Singapore (FAS) for his services.

Saya kekal bersama PDRM untuk musim 2017! #SB21

A photo posted by SB21 �������� (@safuwanbaharudin) on

The talented utility, who is now used mostly as a midfielder, captained PDRM for the second part of the 2016 season.

The Kuala Lumpur-based side were relegated on the final day of the campaign, despite making the semifinals of the 2016 Malaysia Cup. They will need to face up to life in the Malaysia Premier League, with their campaign due to begin on Jan. 20.

His international teammates Shahril Ishak and Baihakki Khaizan recently left the Malaysian second tier after having their contracts terminated by Johor Darul Ta'zim II. They are expected to return to the S.League for the 2017 season.

Safuwan's Lions' midfield partner Hariss Harun remains with MSL champions Johor Darul Ta'zim, who are on a preseason tour of Thailand this week.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

