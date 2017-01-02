Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Singapore bidding to host 2017 International Champions Cup

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol believes Wayne Rooney has fully earned his place as a legend with Man United.

Some of England and Europe's biggest teams could be playing at Singapore's Sports Hub this summer, with the venue set to host matches in the International Champions Cup (ICC).

According to TODAY, the Singapore Sports Hub is in talks with ICC organisers about holding games at the National Stadium in July and August.

The 2016 edition featured 17 teams, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

China, Australia and the U.S. hosted the matches from July 22 to Aug. 13, with 800,000 fans attending, and more than 70 million watching on television.

However, the much-anticipated first Manchester derby of the new season was called off at the last moment on July 24 due to the poor state of the Birds Nest Stadium in Beijing.

If one leg of the ICC did go ahead in Singapore this year, it would be the biggest footballing event involving European teams since the 2015 Barclays Asia Trophy, featuring Arsenal, Everton and Stoke City.

It would also ease pressure on Sports Hub bosses. They were criticised by National Stadium suite owners, who complained last year about the lack of world-class events, and threatened to end their membership contracts.

United won the 2014 ICC, a tournament designed to enhance European teams, not U.S. soccer.
Captained by Wayne Rooney, Manchester United won the 2014 ICC after beating Liverpool in the final.

"The Singapore Sports Hub is in constant discussions with a variety of event owners and promoters to identify, secure and present a variety of genres and types of events that add to the vibrancy of the Sports Hub, as well as Singapore's sporting landscape," Sports Hub spokesman Chin Sau Ho told TODAY.

However, Real Madrid are one European giant unlikely to come to Singapore this year. The 11-time European champions have announced that they will play their ICC matches in Miami this year.

The ICC began in 2013 when Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the final. Paris Saint-Germain have won the last two editions, with Manchester United tasting glory in 2014 when they defeated Liverpool in the championship match.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

