Hafiz Sujad leaves Tampines Rovers, completes move to Thailand

Singapore national midfielder Hafiz Abu Sujad has parted ways with Tampines Rovers to join a second division Thai side.

Bangkok-based Big Bang Chula United (BBCU) have signed the talented 26-year-old to a 12-month contract.

BBCU were relegated from the Premier League of Thailand last season after finishing rock bottom of the 18-team league, winning only three of 30 games, and losing 23.

Once known as Chulalongkorn University FC, they will play in the Thai League 2 this season.

It ends speculation about Hafiz's future after he trained with Tampines last week, ahead of next month's start to the 2017 S.League season.

"I am definitely happy with the move, and being given a chance to take up the challenge, as this is a chance for me to move out of my comfort zone," Hafiz told Yahoo Sports.

Hafiz Sujad joined Tampines Rovers in 2016 after three years with LionsXII.

With a sweet left foot, Hafiz has earned 34 caps for Singapore since making his debut in 2012. He is the cousin of national legend Fandi Ahmad, who coached him at LionsXII in 2014-15.

Playing in Thailand will be the first competitive action for Hafiz since he was sent off for using a high foot in Singapore's opening Group A game of the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup against co-hosts Singapore on Nov. 19.

Hafiz has the blessings of Tampines Rovers to move to Thailand. He played 20 S.League games with the Stags in 2016, scoring two goals.

"Money was not the motivation for Hafiz to move. The decision was based 100 per cent on the opportunity to advance his career," Hafiz's agent Abdul Halim told Yahoo Sports.

