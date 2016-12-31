Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Veracruz
Querétaro
1
0
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Hassan Sunny signs with Home United, but eyes quick Thailand return

Hassan Sunny, Army and Singapore GK 2016
Hassan Sunny has joined Home United after being released from Army United last month.

National goalkeeper Hassan Sunny admits that he'd like to return to the Premier League of Thailand (PLT) next year, despite signing a 12-month contract with Singapore's Home United.

Hassan was released from PLT club Army United last month, becoming a free agent.

Several S.League clubs were interested in the powerful 32-year-old, with Home United winning the race for his signature, as they look to return to their glory days.

But Hassan talked about his sadness in leaving Thailand after two seasons, adding that he has contacts who are looking to set up a TPL deal for him in 2018.

"I am, of course, sad that I won't to be able to stay and play in Thailand, where I've managed to grow and improve greatly as a player," Hassan told Today.

"So a return to the Thai league is a possibility that I'll consider next year, especially given that their foreign player quota is going to change.

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019.
FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss the future of the S.League after CEO, Lim Chin, announced he will step down in March.
Jason Dasey and Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz dive into Ken Ilso's move to Kedah and his potential in Malaysia.

"I've already met a few people from my previous club, and they said they'll try to help me find a team in Thailand next year. In the meantime, I'll just be focused on keeping my performances at a high level this season."

Hassan joins a Home United side aiming to strengthen defensively, and jump up from fourth on the table in 2016.

Before heading to Thailand, Hassan was named S.League Player of the Year -- the first goalkeeper to win the award -- as his former club Warriors FC lifted the 2014 title.

"There are several reasons why I signed for Home, and one of it was because I found the club to be very professionally run," Hassan said.

"They have top facilities, good coaches and they were able to agree to the terms that I was looking for."

With Hassan starting between the sticks, Home United defeated second-tier Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim II 2-1 in a friendly in Johor Bahru on Friday night.

Ahead of next month's start to the 2017 S.League season, Home United face Cambodia's Phnom Penh Crown in a qualifier for the AFC Cup on Jan. 30.

Hassan has gone ahead of Izwan Mahbud in the national pecking order, and played strongly in all three Group A games for Singapore in November's AFF Suzuki Cup in November.

He's likely to be first choice for the Lions when they face a qualifier for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in March.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

