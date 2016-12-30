Madhu Mohana and his long throws could be Tampines' ACL weapon

Tampines Rovers general manager Desmund Khusnin reflects on his team's AFC Cup draw and a likely meeting with Felda United.

The long throw ins of new recruit Madhu Mohana could come in handy for Tampines Rovers as they begin the long road to 2017 AFC Champions League (ACL) qualification later this month.

The Singapore international has signed on for Tampines for the 2017 season, and is expected to be part of their starting line up in their ACL preliminary round tie against Philippines' club Global FC on Jan. 24.

Should they get through that game in the Philippines, the Stags will travel to Australia to face Brisbane Roar on Jan. 30, with the winners booking a date with Chinese Super League giants Shanghai Shenhua on Feb. 8 in a playoff to enter Group E of the 2017 ACL.

Shenhua, coached by Tottenham Hotspur legend Gus Poyet, signed Argentine international Carlos Tevez from Boca Juniors last week.

If Tampines fail to qualify for the ACL, they will play in Group G of the 2017 AFC Cup, which includes Malaysia's Felda United.

Madhu Mohana has earned 22 Singapore caps and won the 2013 Malaysia Super League with LionXII.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the AFC Champions League, or the AFC Cup, for the first time," Mohana told The New Paper.

"The introduction of the crowing of ASEAN champions for the AFC Cup provides an exciting challenge, and it's good exposure for everyone involved to play at a higher continental level."

After a partly disappointing domestic season with Warriors FC, who finished only seventh in the 2016 S.League, Mohana played strongly for Singapore in the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup as he started all three Group A games in the Philippines, alongside veteran Daniel Bennett.

The Lions conceded only three goals in three games -- two of them coming in the second half against eventual finalists Indonesia on Nov. 25.

Tampines head coach Akbar Nawas indicated that Mohana would be an important member of a largely rebuilt side for 2017.

"Madhu is an asset to any team, so we are glad to sign him," Akbar said.

"He reads the game well to make crucial interceptions, but I also like him because of his attacking capabilities.

"Besides his long throws, Madhu is also one of the better defenders in Singapore who passes well, such that he can build on his interceptions to launch attacks."

Since making his S.League debut in 2009. Mohan has built a reputation as the "Rory Delap of Singapore". Delap, a former javelin thrower, was a Republic of Ireland midfielder whose long throws regularly created goal-scoring opportunities for Stoke City in the Premier League.

Mohana has a similar ability to throw the ball 40 metres into the heart of the attacking penalty box. He was part of the LionsXII side who won the 2013 Malaysia Super League under now national boss V. Sundramoorthy.

The 25-year-old, a graduate of the Singapore Sports School, has earned 22 caps since making his international debut in 2013.

