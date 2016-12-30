S.League's new CEO must forget cheerleaders and focus on football

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts discuss the future of the S.League after CEO, Lim Chin, announced he will step down in March.

The S.League will have a strong need for inspired leadership soon after it was confirmed that current CEO Lim Chin will be stepping down at the end of March after five years in charge

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced that Lim would not be extending his reign in charge of the S.League, which remains the nation's sole professional sports competition.

Following Lim's departure, Kok Wai Leong, the S.League's Director of Operations, will be at the helm until a successor is found, probably after FAS elects its new council in May.

Here are five things the S.League's new chief must immediately do:

1. Steady the ship

With 13 teams initially contesting the league when Lim first took charge in 2012, that number was reduced to 12 a year later, to 10 in 2015 before last year's tally of nine clubs.

Lim Chin will step down as S.League CEO in March after five years in charge.

The competition has gone from a simple home-and-away structure, to a two-and-a-half round system where the top half and bottom half of the table split, and compete amongst each other after two rounds of fixtures, and now with the current three-round format.

The constant chopping and changing does no good to everyone involved, from the players to the organising committee.

Lim's successor will need to ensure that the number of clubs remains constant to ensure stability.

2. Address the foreign player quota

It is always a sticky situation when deciding how many foreigners each team should be allowed to sign, without limiting the opportunities to local players.

While it is not wrong to dare to be different, it surely should not be too difficult to follow in the footsteps of others if it has been proven to work.

The number of S.League import players, like Croatia's Miroslav Krstic, was reduced to three per club in 2016.

For all continental club competition, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) allows four imports, one of whom has to hail from a member nation. It is a system many neighbouring countries have adopted for their respective leagues.

Yet, from 2012 to 2015, clubs were allowed to sign five foreigners, before that number was reduced to three last season.

This meant that S.League sides competing in AFC competition were constantly at a disadvantage.

Initially, they had to get used to playing with one less foreigner than they would domestically.

Then, it was enforced upon them -- unless they could afford to sign an import solely for continental competition, as in the case of Tampines Rovers with South Korean defender Kwon Jun last year.

As Asia's governing body, it is expected that AFC have done enough homework to have reason to opt for a four-foreigner limit. Perhaps the S.League would do well to consider if that is worth adopting?

3. Take a hard look at the youth

This may be an area where the new chief may not exactly have the deciding say. But the way the FAS is developing young talent in the S.League needs to be addressed. Since the Young Lions were introduced in 2003, the best young talent has competed together.

Young Lions have struggled for consistent results since being introduced to the S.League more than a decade ago.

The obvious benefits of that are that they can form a better understanding with one another while progressing through the ranks together. They also mature faster by coming up against stronger, more experienced opponents on a weekly basis.

But, has it really worked?

Since 2010, the Young Lions have never achieved more than a ninth-placed finish, and were even bottom last season with just two wins from 24 games.

Even England's famed School of Excellence at Lilleshall, which played its part in developing the likes of Michael Owen, Sol Campbell and Joe Cole, had its critics, and was closed down in 1999.

All over the top leagues in the world, youngsters are given the chance to learn from established professionals at their respective clubs without having the pressure of being solely responsible for their side's fortunes.

Especially last year, teams like Balestier Khalsa and Geylang International showed they were not afraid to give youngsters a chance to shine while being helped along by their seniors.

Maybe it's time Singapore's brightest prospects were spread all across the S.League, where they can be guided, nurtured and developed.

4. Work out where S.League stands

Being in charge of the S.League may be a neat title to have, but it also comes with plenty of baggage.

Outgoing FAS president Zainudin Nordin wants an ASEAN Super League that may harm the S.League's development.

For anyone serious about taking over the role and improving the S.League, it would not be ridiculous for them to demand clarification from FAS over where the competition stands among its list of priorities.

The ASEAN Super League, the brainchild of outgoing FAS president Zainudin Nordin, continues to move towards its birth. There has been talk the S.League could be a breeding ground to develop players for Singapore's representative sides.

Why would anyone serious about taking the S.League forward accept the job if it was essentially a developmental tool masquerading as a professional league?

For his, or her, own sake, the next CEO of the S.League should, at the very least, know what they are getting into before signing on the dotted line.

5. Make it about the football

Lim had his fair share of critics but, in his defence, he was earnest, diligent and never had bad intentions.

The fact of the matter is, despite a previous stint as chairman of the club now known as Warriors FC, he was not a footballing person.

It may have perhaps been down to poor advice from the people surrounding him, but his idea to introduce cheerleaders as half-time entertainment at matches were justifiably ridiculed, while the presence of pole dancers at one end-of-season awards ceremony was nothing short of shambolic.

The S.League must only be about the football, not sideshow attractions like cheerleeders.

The average man on the street who has never been to a game may instantly brush aside the S.League as inferior football, compared to the Premier League, La Liga or the Bundesliga.

Nonetheless, ask anyone who follows it regularly and they are likely to tell you that it has more than its fair share of quality and entertainment.

Who can forget Fabian Kwok's halfway line volley in 2014, which earned plaudits all over the world? What about the likes of former Korea Republic international Lee Kwan Woo and ex-Bundesliga man Ken Ilso, who were evidently a class above the rest and never failed to delight the fans that had bothered to turn up at Bishan Stadium?

One of the reasons football is the most popular game across the globe is because it is steeped in tradition, and gimmicks are not part of it.

Hopefully, the next person in charge will make the S.League all about the football, and leave the cheerleaders to the NBA and NFL.

Gabriel Tan is a radio and TV pundit who writes for ESPN FC and The New Paper on Southeast Asian football. Twitter: @gabetan13.