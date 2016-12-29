Penang recruit K. Reuben eager to work under Ashley Westwood for MSL

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts preview the upcoming MSL season, and highlight Puskas award finalist Faiz Subri

New Penang recruit K. Reuben attributed the coaching of Ashley Westwood as a clinching factor for his move, as the former Manchester United junior equips the island state with a host of young players for the 2017 Malaysia Super League.

Ex-Malaysia international Reuben signed with the Panthers this week, along with Australian-born midfielder Shazalee Ramlee, and former UiTM defender Zulkhairi Zulkeply.

After three weeks of trialing with the team, the right-back finally inked a one-year deal on Wednesday, and can't wait to get down to business under Westwood.

"I am looking forward to playing for him. He is very professional, and wants all the players to be same as well," Reuben told ESPN FC.

"He is meticulous from the food, to training to timing, and that character has begun to rub off on me."

Ex-Bengaluru FC coach Westwood reportedly turned down a raft of offers to sign for the Malaysian peninsular northern state in late November, taking over from Croatian Nenad Bacina.

The Englishman comes to Southeast Asia on the back of leading Bengaluru to two I-League titles in three seasons between 2014 and 2016.

Westwood is expected to give full exposure to youngsters Jafri Firdaus Chew, S. Kumaahran and Faizat Ghazli, among others for the 2017 season.

At 26 years old, Reuben is already considered their senior mentor, a responsibility which he is excited to assume for the new campaign.

"I think at this stage of my career, I am playing with more wisdom," Reuben said. "I feel different too, and am putting so much more thought process into my game.

"Here we don't have the biggest names, but we have the quality to do well. I know 2017 is going to be a great year."

The New Year holds double delight for the former ATM FA and PDRM FA full-back, who will be getting married in February.

Westwood, meanwhile, is still not done beefing up his squad, and is trialing more players before the 2017 season begins on Jan. 20.

Thamil Arasu, G. Mahadevan and S. Subramaniam are some of the players on his radar, before the 20-man player registration date closes on Friday.

Former JDT and Selangor defender Subramaniam could be a good acquisition for Westwood, who was a similarly quick and athletic centre-back during his playing career.

Ashley Westwood won two I-League titles in three seasons with Penang.

Penang, who survived relegation on the final day of the 2016 campaign, are also looking to sign more import players before their MSL opener against Selangor on Jan. 21.

Only Brazilian defender Reinaldo Lobo has been retained for 2017.

The Pearl of the Orient could be celebrating even before the MSL starts, if their forward Faiz Subri nails the FIFA Puskas award for his mind-blowing free kick against Pahang in February last year.

Faiz, who departs for Zurich on Sunday, will contest with South Americans Marlone and Daniuska Rodriguez for the coveted prize.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.