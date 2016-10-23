Safuwan Baharudin in limbo ahead of MSL season with Kedah lurking

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019.

The future of Singapore international Safuwan Baharudin remains unclear, with at least two Malaysia Super League sides interested in his services for the 2017 season.

Safuwan played the 2016 campaign with PDRM FA, who were relegated on the last day of the season. He is still with the Police team, but has 2016 Malaysia Cup champions Kedah keen on his services.

The 25-year-old, who played on-loan for Melbourne City in the A-League in 2015, still has 12 months to run on his Football Association of Singapore (FAS) contract.

Ironically, the versatile Safuwan played for PDRM in a preseason friendly away to Kedah on Tuesday night. He delivered a free kick that led to PDRM's only goal of the game in a 4-1 defeat.

Kedah head coach Tan Cheng Hoe would love to have the talented utility as part of his 2017 MSL campaign as they try to challenge big-spending Johor Darul Ta'zim.

We gave everything and tried our best this season but unfortunately PDRM will be playing in the Liga Perdana in 2017 after being relegated last night at the very last game of the season. Let's just wait and see, what will the jersey colour be for next year ........... Thank you for everything boys, wishing you guys all the very best for the year 2017! #willmissallofthem #thecops A photo posted by SB21 �������� (@safuwanbaharudin) on Oct 23, 2016 at 3:25am PDT

But according to The New Paper, PDRM paid RM 100,000 for Safuwan's services last season and are willing to paying another loan fee. But it is unclear whether Kedah would agree to parting with the same amount.

Kedah, with ex-S.League striker Ken Ilso signing this week, would be a better option for the ambitious Safuwan, who has expressed his desire to play in Asia's bigger championships, like the J.League or K League. PDRM will have to face up to life in the Malaysian second tier in 2017.

He played in midfield in Tuesday night's game in front of a crowd of 5,000 in Alor Setar, as Kedah's goals came from braces from Malaysia internationals Baddrol Bakhtiar and Ahmad Fakri Saarani.

Safuwan has maintained his silence on his future to ESPN FC, while coaches Tan and Fauzi Pilus, of PDRM, are also not commenting on the situation.

But Safuwan did say via his Instagram page in October: "Let's just wait and see what will the jersey colour be for next year."

