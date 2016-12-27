S.League boss Lim Chin to step down in March after five years in charge

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019. ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz breakdown the next iteration of the S. League and who may challenge Albirex Niigata.

Singapore football is bracing itself for a year of change after the announcement that Lim Chin will step down as the S.League's CEO in March after almost five years in charge.

Lim, who was appointed in 2012, has announced that he will stay until the end of March to oversee next month's start of the 2017 season.

Until a new chief is appointed, S.League's director of operations Kok Wai Leong will take over the running of the S.League.

"After helming the S.League for the past five years, I have decided that it is the right time for me to pursue other interests and opportunities," Lim said in a FAS statement.

"It has been an exhilarating ride season after season, and I would like to sincerely thank all the club chairmen and general managers, as well as the club staff, coaches and players for their great support.

"I have enjoyed working with the FAS Council and my dedicated colleagues at the S.League. I will definitely continue to support Singapore football and hope all stakeholders will do the same. I wish all the clubs the very best for the coming season."

It is understood that a new CEO won't be appointed until after the FAS elects its new council in May.

Tampines Rovers' chairman Krishna Ramachandra said the S.League could benefit from having a new CEO in charge who brings some positive ideas for change.

"Lim Chin's exit will be a loss to the league. He's worked hard, it's been a pleasure working with him, and I think he has left behind a decent legacy," Mr Ramachandra told Today.

"But new blood might help to inject different ideas into improving the S.League, and maybe that's what it needs right now."

Hougang United general manager Matthew Tay described the S.League at being at "one of its lowest points."

"The new CEO will need the first year to build new relationships with the league's stakeholders, get to know the ground better and understand the situation that the league is in," he told Today.

"But the league is already at one of its lowest points, so the only way is up, and so, hopefully, the new CEO can turn the league around."

