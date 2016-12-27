S.League boss Lim Chin to step down in March after five years in charge

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
S.League CEO Lim Chin

S.League boss Lim to step down in March

Singapore ESPN Staff
Singapore midfielder Hafiz Sujad

Hafiz, Amri want 2017 boost with Singapore

S.League Gabriel Tan
Home United striker Ken Ilso

Kedah FA to sign Ilso this week - Cheng Hoe

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Lee Ho of Muang Thong United

ACL: Muang Thong Utd sign Korean WC ace

Thailand Paul Murphy
Singapore striker Khairul Amri

S.League: Khairul Amri returns to Tampines

S.League Gabriel Tan
After winning a league and cup double in Italy with Juventus earlier this year, Carlos Tevez has just achieved the same feat at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Tampines Rovers could face Carlos Tevez

AFC Champions League Jason Dasey
Thailand celebrate winning 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup

Five wishes for Thailand football in 2017

Thailand Paul Murphy
Coach Aw, star players for Hougang United

S.League Gabriel Tan
Sarawak

MSL: Sarawak go in search of import duo

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
CSL more than just Tevez and big moves

Football Asia Michael Church
Indonesia

Five wishes for Indonesia in 2017

Indonesia John Duerden
Selangor fans

Selangor president, team manager resign

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Five wishes for Chinese football in 2017

China Michael Church
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ deserves praise - JDT's Aussie import

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Kelantan

Kelantan to decide on MSL fate next week

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Selangor fans

Selangor target is 'avoiding MSL relegation'

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Vietnam striker Le Cong Vinh, right, broke the deadlock against Singapore in the first minute of extra time.

Five wishes for Vietnam football in 2017

Vietnam Steve Darby
S.League: Adam Swandi joins Home United

S.League ESPN Staff
Philippines captain Phil Younghusband

Five wishes for Philippines in 2017

Philippines Ryan Fenix
S.League boss Lim Chin to step down in March after five years in charge

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz assess Singapore's chances of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE in 2019.
ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and Fazrul Nawaz breakdown the next iteration of the S. League and who may challenge Albirex Niigata.

Singapore football is bracing itself for a year of change after the announcement that Lim Chin will step down as the S.League's CEO in March after almost five years in charge.

Lim, who was appointed in 2012, has announced that he will stay until the end of March to oversee next month's start of the 2017 season.

Until a new chief is appointed, S.League's director of operations Kok Wai Leong will take over the running of the S.League.

"After helming the S.League for the past five years, I have decided that it is the right time for me to pursue other interests and opportunities," Lim said in a FAS statement.

"It has been an exhilarating ride season after season, and I would like to sincerely thank all the club chairmen and general managers, as well as the club staff, coaches and players for their great support.

"I have enjoyed working with the FAS Council and my dedicated colleagues at the S.League. I will definitely continue to support Singapore football and hope all stakeholders will do the same. I wish all the clubs the very best for the coming season."

It is understood that a new CEO won't be appointed until after the FAS elects its new council in May.

S.League CEO Lim Chin
Lim Chin has announced that he will be stepping down as S.League CEO in March.

Tampines Rovers' chairman Krishna Ramachandra said the S.League could benefit from having a new CEO in charge who brings some positive ideas for change.

"Lim Chin's exit will be a loss to the league. He's worked hard, it's been a pleasure working with him, and I think he has left behind a decent legacy," Mr Ramachandra told Today.

"But new blood might help to inject different ideas into improving the S.League, and maybe that's what it needs right now."

Hougang United general manager Matthew Tay described the S.League at being at "one of its lowest points."

"The new CEO will need the first year to build new relationships with the league's stakeholders, get to know the ground better and understand the situation that the league is in," he told Today.

"But the league is already at one of its lowest points, so the only way is up, and so, hopefully, the new CEO can turn the league around."

