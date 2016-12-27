Ken Ilso set for Kedah move after impressing coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Home United striker Ken Ilso

Kedah FA will sign Ken Ilso this week - Tan

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Lee Ho of Muang Thong United

ACL: Muang Thong Utd sign Korean WC ace

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
Singapore striker Khairul Amri

S.League: Khairul Amri returns to Tampines

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read
After winning a league and cup double in Italy with Juventus earlier this year, Carlos Tevez has just achieved the same feat at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Tampines Rovers could face Carlos Tevez

AFC Champions League Jason Dasey
Read
Thailand celebrate winning 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup

Five wishes for Thailand football in 2017

Thailand Paul Murphy
Read

Coach Aw, star players for Hougang United

S.League Gabriel Tan
Read
Sarawak

MSL: Sarawak go in search of import duo

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
After winning a league and cup double in Italy with Juventus earlier this year, Carlos Tevez has just achieved the same feat at Boca Juniors in Argentina.

CSL more than just Tevez and big moves

Football Asia Michael Church
Read
Indonesia

Five wishes for Indonesia in 2017

Indonesia John Duerden
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor president, team manager resign

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read

Five wishes for Chinese football in 2017

China Michael Church
Read
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ deserves praise - JDT's Aussie import

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Read

Prem worry over CSL is unwarranted

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Kelantan

Kelantan to decide on MSL fate next week

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Selangor fans

Selangor target is 'avoiding MSL relegation'

Malaysia Super League ESPN Staff
Read
Vietnam striker Le Cong Vinh, right, broke the deadlock against Singapore in the first minute of extra time.

Five wishes for Vietnam football in 2017

Vietnam Steve Darby
Read

S.League: Adam Swandi joins Home United

S.League ESPN Staff
Read
Philippines captain Phil Younghusband

Five wishes for Philippines in 2017

Philippines Ryan Fenix
Read
Home United striker Ken Ilso

Ken Ilso dumps S.League for Kedah in MSL

Malaysia Super League Nicolas Anil
Read
Penang midfielder Faiz Subri

Malaysia's Faiz 'deserves to win Puskas'

Puskas Award Jason Dasey
Read
 By Nicolas Anil
Share
Tweet
   

Ken Ilso set for Kedah move after impressing coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Jason Dasey and Singapore international Fazrul Nawaz dive into Ken Ilso's move to Kedah and his potential in Malaysia.
ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and former Malaysian international Stanley Bernard discuss what Malaysia can learn from Thailand.

Ken Ilso is almost certain to don Kedah colours for the 2017 Malaysia Super League (MSL) season, as the former S.League stalwart waits to put pen to paper in the coming days, after trailing at the club for more than a week.

The striker played a part in Kedah's preseason friendlies against Perlis and PKNP FC, and has impressed his suitors.

"Ken will sign a contract in the next two or three days. He has done well so far and all the coaches are happy with him," Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe told ESPN FC.

"We wanted to see his talent before making a decision, which is why we had yet to confirm his signature. But he comes from a team where he regularly scores, and he has a good CV having played in the Bundesliga and China."

Home United striker Ken Ilso
Ken Ilso scored 37 goals in 41 matches for Home United and played in the 2015 Singapore Cup final.

Ilso left Singapore's Home United in December after an impressive strike return of 36 goals in 52 appearances over two seasons from 2015-2016.

Before that, the 30-year-old featured for Germany lower tier sides Fortuna Dusseldorf and VfL Bochum from 2010-2014, before making his Asia debut with Guangzhou R & F in the Chinese Super League.

Besides Ilso, the Canaries are also trialing South Korean defenders Jang Suk-won and Ahn Jae-hoon to fill up their Asian quota.

"Both players look good, but I can only choose one. We will make a decision on them soon. After this, we will not sign anyone, as I think we have a complete squad for the new season," said Tan.

Liridon Krasniqi and Sandro are the other imports in the team which have retained the core of their local players from 2016.

Tan -- who also signed a one-year contract extension with the Malaysia Cup champions - wants his players to eclipse 2016's feat which saw them finish third in the MSL and reach the last-four of the FA Cup.

"The expectations will be higher, and I want the players to do better. A lot of team already know our way of playing, so we need to be more consistent."

Kedah will next travel to Klang Valley for a series of friendlies against PKNS FC (Jan. 7), Terengganu (Jan. 9) and Felcra FC (Jan. 11).

Kedah's 2016 Malaysia Cup final opponents Selangor meanwhile have snapped up Liberian hitman Francis Forkey Doe for the 2017 campaign.

The troubled Red Giants have also confirmed that Italian-born Nigerian defender Ugo Ukah will be part of the team for the new season.

Doe's signing will come as great news for the team, who are without a quality striker following the departures of Ahmad Hazwan Bakri and Patrick "Ronaldinho" Wleh.

Nicolas Anil is a former Malay Mail and Goal.com Malaysia editor/writer who appears on BFM Radio as a football analyst. Twitter: @nicolas_anil.

   

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.